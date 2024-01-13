en English
Business

Elizabeth Stewart Teams Up with Sole Bliss to Redefine Comfort in Fashion Footwear

By: Ayesha Mumtaz
Published: January 13, 2024 at 9:59 am EST
Elizabeth Stewart Teams Up with Sole Bliss to Redefine Comfort in Fashion Footwear

Renowned celebrity stylist, Elizabeth Stewart, known for her work with Hollywood A-listers such as Julia Roberts, Cate Blanchett, and Jessica Chastain, has entered into a collaboration with British shoe brand, Sole Bliss. The brand, celebrated for its podiatrist-approved, bunion-friendly footwear, has joined forces with Stewart to co-design two new shoe styles specifically for red carpet events: a glitter platform and a patent pump.

Breaking Stereotypes in Fashion Footwear

The collaboration aims to challenge the long-held stigma associated with the term ‘comfort’ in the realm of fashion footwear. Sole Bliss, established by Lisa Kay in 2017, has made its mark by focusing on comfort without sacrificing style. The brand’s unique approach incorporates a triple foam layer footbed, hidden stretch panels, and wide toe boxes to accommodate foot conditions, notably bunions. From its initial launch with four shoe styles, Sole Bliss has expanded its offerings to around 300 variations, earning patronage from distinguished customers like Queen Camilla and Dame Helen Mirren.

Stewart’s Vision for Comfortable Glamour

Elizabeth Stewart has a long history of helping celebrities endure often uncomfortable high heels on the red carpet, utilizing numbing sprays and footpads. Her collaboration with Sole Bliss represents a more sustainable solution to this problem, combining style and comfort. The shoes, priced at $199, are being positioned as a desirable choice not only for the glamorous world of the red carpet but also for special occasions such as weddings.

Stigma Versus Reality: The ‘Orthopaedic’ Debate

Despite the stigma attached to terms like ‘orthopaedic’ and ‘bunion-busting,’ Stewart is confident in the product’s appeal and comfort. They have already been incorporated into high-fashion outfits by Stewart, signaling a significant shift in the perception of ‘comfort’ in the fashion footwear industry.

Business Fashion Health
Ayesha Mumtaz

With a rich academic foundation in English, Ayesha Mumtaz seamlessly fuses her love for writing and journalism to deliver impactful narratives through the lens of global media. Prior to gracing our newsroom, she sharpened her editorial prowess at Travel Heights Magazine. Ayesha's journalistic canvas spans across international headlines, breaking news, immersive editorials, intricate feature pieces, and riveting media interactions. Driven by a commitment to excellence, she consistently captivates her audience with poignant stories. Ayesha Mumtaz is not just a correspondent; she's a force of change, making her an integral cornerstone of our global news team.

