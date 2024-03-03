Elizabeth Hurley Turns Heads with Steamy Sauna Session, Champions Wellness in Thailand & Austria

Last fall, Elizabeth Hurley captivated her 2 million+ Instagram followers with a steamy sauna session, showcasing her dedication to wellness and fitness. The British actress and model took to social media to share a tantalizing glimpse of her time at the luxurious Chiva-Som Spa in Thailand, where she cheekily removed her towel, delighting fans and highlighting her impeccable figure. Hurley's wellness journey didn't stop there; she continued to embrace the spa lifestyle at the VIVAMAYR resort in Austria, sharing her health mantra and dietary approach with her followers.

Advertisment

Wellness Journey Begins in Thailand

In November 2023, Hurley escaped the cold U.K. weather for the warm embrace of Southeast Asia. At the Chiva-Som Spa, she shared footage from a mosaic-tiled sauna, where she confidently posed with a skimpy green towel before enjoying the session in the nude. The post, accompanied by a playful caption about steam heat and a nod to the spa's location, earned over 150,000 likes. Hurley's openness about her wellness routines and her ability to blend relaxation with a bit of cheeky fun resonated with her fans, showcasing a side of the actress that extends beyond her on-screen persona.

Continuing the Spa Vibes in Austria

Advertisment

Not one to rest on her laurels, Hurley upped the ante by visiting the VIVAMAYR resort in Austria, a favorite among celebrities like Rebel Wilson. In February, she posted a photo from a wooden sauna, clad in a hot pink bikini that accentuated her figure. Her caption, "Good morning vivamayrmariawoerth 🩷 May the exercise, detox and healthy eating commence," signaled a commitment to maintaining her health-focused lifestyle. Hurley's approach to wellness is pragmatic and grounded, emphasizing balanced eating, regular exercise, and detoxification without relying on trendy diets or supplements unless necessary.

Elizabeth Hurley's Health Mantra

Hurley's philosophy on wellness is simple yet effective: eat mindfully, avoid snacking, and prioritize natural foods over processed alternatives. She shared her dietary approach with her followers, stressing the importance of moderation and considered meal choices. "My mantra is: don't eat too much, too fast, too often or too late. Or, put another way, eat smaller meals, chew properly, ban snacking and eat dinner earlier. This works for me," she explained. By advocating for a balanced and thoughtful approach to eating and wellness, Hurley inspires her followers to consider their health and wellbeing in a holistic light.

Elizabeth Hurley's wellness journey, from the steamy sauna sessions in Thailand and Austria to her candid reflections on health and diet, offers a glimpse into the actress's life beyond the glamour. Her dedication to maintaining a balanced lifestyle, coupled with her willingness to share her experiences and tips, makes her an influential figure in the wellness community. As she continues to embrace and promote a healthy way of living, Hurley's journey serves as a reminder of the importance of self-care and the benefits of a wellness-oriented lifestyle.