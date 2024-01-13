Elicio Therapeutics Launches Phase II Trial for Groundbreaking Cancer Vaccine

Elicio Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company, has kick-started its Phase II AMPLIFY-7P clinical trial for the investigational therapeutic cancer vaccine, ELI-002 7P. This novel therapy is designed to treat patients with Kirsten Rat Sarcoma (KRAS)-mutated Pancreatic Ductal Adenocarcinoma (PDAC). The first participant in the study received the vaccine at Northwell Health Cancer Institute and the Feinstein Institutes for Medical Research in New York. The trial anticipates recruiting 135 PDAC patients, who will be split into two groups: a major portion will receive the vaccine, while the remaining will be under observation without treatment.

ELI-002 7P: A Potential Game-Changer

The ELI-002 7P vaccine, administered subcutaneously, is built on Elicio’s proprietary Amphiphile (AMP) technology. It targets seven common KRAS mutations, which are found in a significant share of all solid tumor cancers and the majority of PDAC cases. The vaccine comprises AMP-adapted mutant KRAS peptide antigens and the immune-stimulatory oligonucleotide CpG adjuvant, ELI-004. This therapeutic approach is designed to direct these components to the lymph nodes, thereby enhancing the immune system’s capacity to combat cancer. Furthermore, the vaccine covers a broader range of KRAS mutations compared to other drugs currently under development.

Promising Phase I Results

Data from the Phase I trial showed an 86 percent reduction in the risk of relapse or death in pancreatic and colorectal cancers. T cell responses, indicative of an immune response, were seen in 84 percent of all patients and in 100 percent of those in the two highest dose cohorts. This included those who received the recommended Phase II dose of 10mg. The trial demonstrated that T cell responses were predictive of reductions in tumor biomarkers and circulating tumor DNA clearance, correlating with an 86 percent reduction in risk of relapse or death.

Addressing a Critical Gap in Pancreatic Cancer Treatment

Christopher Haqq, the chief medical officer of Elicio, highlighted a crucial gap in the treatment of pancreatic cancer. While 90% of pancreatic cancers have KRAS mutations, only about 1% with the G12C mutation are treatable with small molecule drugs. This makes ELI-002 7P a potentially significant advancement in treating a wider range of pancreatic cancer mutations. The Phase II AMPLIFY-7P clinical trial is set to commence later in 2024, using a new formulation of the ELI-002 cancer vaccine that targets additional KRAS mutations.