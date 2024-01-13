en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Health

Elicio Therapeutics Launches Phase II Trial for Groundbreaking Cancer Vaccine

author
By: Nimrah Khatoon
Published: January 13, 2024 at 2:47 am EST
Elicio Therapeutics Launches Phase II Trial for Groundbreaking Cancer Vaccine

Elicio Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company, has kick-started its Phase II AMPLIFY-7P clinical trial for the investigational therapeutic cancer vaccine, ELI-002 7P. This novel therapy is designed to treat patients with Kirsten Rat Sarcoma (KRAS)-mutated Pancreatic Ductal Adenocarcinoma (PDAC). The first participant in the study received the vaccine at Northwell Health Cancer Institute and the Feinstein Institutes for Medical Research in New York. The trial anticipates recruiting 135 PDAC patients, who will be split into two groups: a major portion will receive the vaccine, while the remaining will be under observation without treatment.

ELI-002 7P: A Potential Game-Changer

The ELI-002 7P vaccine, administered subcutaneously, is built on Elicio’s proprietary Amphiphile (AMP) technology. It targets seven common KRAS mutations, which are found in a significant share of all solid tumor cancers and the majority of PDAC cases. The vaccine comprises AMP-adapted mutant KRAS peptide antigens and the immune-stimulatory oligonucleotide CpG adjuvant, ELI-004. This therapeutic approach is designed to direct these components to the lymph nodes, thereby enhancing the immune system’s capacity to combat cancer. Furthermore, the vaccine covers a broader range of KRAS mutations compared to other drugs currently under development.

Promising Phase I Results

Data from the Phase I trial showed an 86 percent reduction in the risk of relapse or death in pancreatic and colorectal cancers. T cell responses, indicative of an immune response, were seen in 84 percent of all patients and in 100 percent of those in the two highest dose cohorts. This included those who received the recommended Phase II dose of 10mg. The trial demonstrated that T cell responses were predictive of reductions in tumor biomarkers and circulating tumor DNA clearance, correlating with an 86 percent reduction in risk of relapse or death.

Addressing a Critical Gap in Pancreatic Cancer Treatment

Christopher Haqq, the chief medical officer of Elicio, highlighted a crucial gap in the treatment of pancreatic cancer. While 90% of pancreatic cancers have KRAS mutations, only about 1% with the G12C mutation are treatable with small molecule drugs. This makes ELI-002 7P a potentially significant advancement in treating a wider range of pancreatic cancer mutations. The Phase II AMPLIFY-7P clinical trial is set to commence later in 2024, using a new formulation of the ELI-002 cancer vaccine that targets additional KRAS mutations.

0
Health
author

Nimrah Khatoon

Nimrah Khatoon stands as a passionate journalist known for weaving insightful stories that resonate. With a rich background in media and notable stints at various local news outlets, Nimrah has cultivated a reputation as a reliable and adept correspondent. Her fervor for delivering captivating tales, combined with her dedication to accurate and timely reporting, positions her as an invaluable member of the newsroom. Guided by a vision to instigate constructive change via her reporting, Nimrah approaches each assignment with thoroughness and an astute attention to detail.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Health

See more
43 seconds ago
Standing Desks in Home Offices: A New Norm in the Remote Work Era
In a world where remote and hybrid work models have become the norm, the concept of home offices is undergoing a profound transformation. Among the various elements that constitute a home office, standing desks are now commanding significant attention. The shift towards standing desks is no longer a fleeting trend, but a conscious choice made
Standing Desks in Home Offices: A New Norm in the Remote Work Era
Biden Administration Invests in National Pregnancy Prevention for Transgender Boys
4 mins ago
Biden Administration Invests in National Pregnancy Prevention for Transgender Boys
The Tuskegee Syphilis Study: A Dark Chapter of Medical Exploitation Revealed
4 mins ago
The Tuskegee Syphilis Study: A Dark Chapter of Medical Exploitation Revealed
Eddie Howe Updates on Joelinton's Injury; Midfielder Out for Six Weeks
51 seconds ago
Eddie Howe Updates on Joelinton's Injury; Midfielder Out for Six Weeks
Air Ambulance Responds to Emergency Near Leasowe Golf Course
3 mins ago
Air Ambulance Responds to Emergency Near Leasowe Golf Course
Natural Grocers' Annual Resolution Reset Event: A Boost for Health and Wellness Goals
4 mins ago
Natural Grocers' Annual Resolution Reset Event: A Boost for Health and Wellness Goals
Latest Headlines
World News
Standing Desks in Home Offices: A New Norm in the Remote Work Era
43 seconds
Standing Desks in Home Offices: A New Norm in the Remote Work Era
Eddie Howe Updates on Joelinton's Injury; Midfielder Out for Six Weeks
51 seconds
Eddie Howe Updates on Joelinton's Injury; Midfielder Out for Six Weeks
Global Tapestry: Royal Controversies, Airstrikes, and Sporting Milestones
52 seconds
Global Tapestry: Royal Controversies, Airstrikes, and Sporting Milestones
Jordan Love's Exceptional Performance Secures Playoff for Green Bay Packers
1 min
Jordan Love's Exceptional Performance Secures Playoff for Green Bay Packers
Truman Kruckenberg: Fueling Gilbert's Basketball Dream with Passion and Leadership
1 min
Truman Kruckenberg: Fueling Gilbert's Basketball Dream with Passion and Leadership
Ian Dutton Steps Down as Birmingham City MD, Club Announces New Leadership Approach
2 mins
Ian Dutton Steps Down as Birmingham City MD, Club Announces New Leadership Approach
Chandler Jones Honors Bill Belichick with Unique Musical Tribute
2 mins
Chandler Jones Honors Bill Belichick with Unique Musical Tribute
Spain's Teresa Ribera Likely Candidate for Role in European Commission
2 mins
Spain's Teresa Ribera Likely Candidate for Role in European Commission
Dr. Papa Kwesi Nduom Bows Out of 2024 Presidential Race; Eyes Municipal Chief Executive Position
3 mins
Dr. Papa Kwesi Nduom Bows Out of 2024 Presidential Race; Eyes Municipal Chief Executive Position
Former NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Ties the Knot with Clarke Gayford
50 mins
Former NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Ties the Knot with Clarke Gayford
Century-Old Mystery Solved: Forensic Breakthrough Identifies Missing WWI Veteran
2 hours
Century-Old Mystery Solved: Forensic Breakthrough Identifies Missing WWI Veteran
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
7 hours
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
12 hours
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
14 hours
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
14 hours
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
15 hours
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
17 hours
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
18 hours
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app