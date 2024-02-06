Eli Lilly's Q4 Triumph: Zepbound and Mounjaro Drive Significant Revenue

Eli Lilly, the pharmaceutical giant, has markedly outperformed expectations for the fourth quarter, primarily driven by the successful launch of its revolutionary weight loss drug, Zepbound, and a surge in sales of its diabetes medication, Mounjaro. The company's Q4 report exceeded Wall Street's projections, declaring a substantial net income of $2.19 billion and a 28% year-over-year increase in revenue, totaling $9.35 billion.

Triumph of the Newcomer: Zepbound

Approved by U.S. regulators in November, Zepbound has shown exceptional market performance, raking in $175.8 million in Q4 sales. Given the drug's rapid uptake, analysts predict that Zepbound's sales could well cross the billion-dollar mark in its first year. This forecast would position Zepbound as potentially the most significant drug ever in terms of first-year sales. Despite initial supply shortages and side effects, the demand for weight loss drugs like Zepbound has soared, even amidst high prices and mixed insurance coverage.

Mounjaro: The Steady Performer

Adding to Eli Lilly's financial success is Mounjaro, the diabetes treatment that has seen significant sales growth due to expanding demand and strategic pricing. Mounjaro contributed a staggering $2.21 billion in Q4 sales, up from $279.2 million the previous year. The consistent performance of Mounjaro, coupled with the booming success of Zepbound, has led to a nearly 60% increase in Eli Lilly's shares last year, despite a slight 1% dip following the announcement of Q4 results.

The 2024 Outlook: Optimism Amidst Supply Challenges

Looking forward, Eli Lilly's full-year forecast for 2024 aligns with market expectations. The company predicts $12.20 to $12.70 per share in adjusted earnings and a revenue range of $40.4 to $41.6 billion. In line with the increased availability of incretin drugs like Mounjaro and Zepbound, Eli Lilly expects to see revenue growth accelerate in the second half of the year. The company's CFO, Anat Ashkenazi, confirmed that production capacity for incretin drugs had doubled by the end of 2023 and will continue to expand. Furthermore, a new manufacturing site in Concord, North Carolina, is expected to commence production of incretin drugs by the end of 2024. Despite these steps, Eli Lilly anticipates that demand will exceed supply in 2024, signaling a potential challenge that the company will need to navigate.