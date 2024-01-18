Eli Lilly's Jaypirca to Lead the BTK Inhibitors Market by 2032

By 2032, the market for Bruton Tyrosine Kinase (BTK) inhibitors, a key component in the fight against Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia (CLL), is projected to reach a staggering $5 billion. This forecast spans across seven major markets, namely the United States, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, United Kingdom, and Japan. The data, gathered by GlobalData, a leading data, and analytics company, suggests that Eli Lilly's Jaypirca (pirtobrutinib) will dominate this sector, amassing a market share of nearly 60% and generating sales of approximately $3 billion.

Advertisment

Impact of Market Exclusivity Expiration

One of the reasons behind Jaypirca’s anticipated market leadership is the expected generic erosion of Imbruvica (ibrutinib). This drug, manufactured by AbbVie and Johnson & Johnson, has been a market leader since 2013. However, its market exclusivity is set to expire in the US by 2028 and in the 5EU by 2029. This, coupled with the Biden administration's price negotiation program, which demands Imbruvica to reduce its sale price in the US in 2026, will likely impact its market share.

Contenders of the BTK Inhibitors Throne

Advertisment

AstraZeneca's second-generation BTK inhibitor, Calquence (acalabrutinib), is predicted to secure the second spot in the market with sales surpassing $1 billion. Following closely, BeiGene's Brukinsa (zanubrutinib) is expected to secure the third position with projected sales of $774 million by 2032.

Expanding the Role of Jaypirca

Jaypirca is currently involved in an impressive 16 Phase I-III clinical trials, exploring its potential uses. These include roles as a first-line and subsequent-line therapy for hematological malignancies, maintenance therapy post CAR-T-cell therapy, and in combination with other targeted immunotherapies. The global oncology sector presently has six marketed BTK inhibitor drugs, with nearly 400 ongoing trials involving 37 different BTK inhibitors. The second-generation BTK inhibitors, such as Jaypirca, are gaining preference due to fewer off-target effects and reduced cardiotoxicity, which allows patients to maintain treatment for a longer duration.

Potential Approval for Additional Indications

There is promising potential for Jaypirca's approval for additional indications. This includes diffuse large B-cell lymphoma, follicular lymphoma, and marginal zone B-cell lymphoma, which could further solidify its stronghold in the market.