Element3 Health Rebrands as Grouper, Fostering Social Fitness

Element3 Health, a trailblazer in group activity management and benefit administration, has announced a rebranding initiative, unveiling its new identity as Grouper. This significant shift underscores the company's renewed dedication to promoting social fitness, a concept that revolves around activities driving social connections and shared experiences.

Advertisment

Grouper: Fostering Social Fitness Amid a Public Health Crisis

Over the past year, Grouper has witnessed an impressive 500% growth in membership, demonstrating the increasing demand for its unique approach to social fitness. This surge comes against the backdrop of a concerning decline in social connections in America since the late 20th century, a phenomenon that has precipitated a public health crisis. The U.S. Surgeon General has characterized this situation as an epidemic of social isolation and loneliness, underscoring the urgent need for solutions like the ones Grouper offers.

'Benefits with Friends': A Novel Approach to Wellness

Advertisment

Doug Wenners, Grouper's CEO, has been an advocate for the indispensable role of high-quality relationships in ensuring both physical and mental health. He coined the term 'Benefits with Friends' to encapsulate Grouper's approach to social fitness, emphasizing the company's commitment to fostering meaningful relationships through shared activities.

Shifting the Paradigm of Health Benefits

Grouper offers benefits for a wide variety of group activities, a departure from the traditional focus on individual gym memberships. This innovative approach is gaining traction, with some of the nation's largest Medicare Advantage and Medicare Supplement plans now covering these benefits. Membership dues for activity groups such as the American Contract Bridge League and the United States Bowling Congress, among others, fall within the scope of Grouper's benefits, reflecting a shift towards promoting wellness through social activities.

The rebranding to Grouper is not merely a name change; it's a manifestation of the company's mission to enhance overall well-being by actively nurturing and promoting social connections. The new name and brand encapsulate Grouper's dedication to leveraging the power of shared experiences to foster a healthier, more connected society.