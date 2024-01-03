Eldoret Community Honors Outgoing MTRH CEO Dr. Wilson Aruasa for Exceptional Tenure

In a touching display of gratitude, the Eldoret community has honored Dr. Wilson Aruasa, the outgoing CEO of Moi Teaching and Referral Hospital (MTRH), for his exemplary leadership and contributions during his eight-year tenure. The event, arranged by the Wareng Power House group, which includes professionals and friends of Dr. Aruasa, was spearheaded by Uasin Gishu Governor Jonathan Bii and the chairman of the Uasin Gishu branch chamber of commerce and industry, Willy Kenei.

A Legacy of Excellence

Dr. Aruasa’s tenure at MTRH is marked by significant achievements. Under his guidance, the hospital transitioned into a high-class service institution performing intricate surgeries previously unavailable in the region. One such notable medical achievement was the successful re-implantation of a man’s amputated hand, a testament to the advanced capabilities the hospital has acquired during Dr. Aruasa’s leadership.

Educational Initiatives and Partnerships

Dr. Aruasa’s contribution to the MTRH extended beyond service improvement. He prioritized staff training, resulting in over 200 staff members receiving specialized training annually. Furthermore, he fostered crucial partnerships with surrounding counties, ensuring the continued prioritization of patient care and quality of service.

A New Era with Dr. Peter Kirwa

With the end of Dr. Aruasa’s tenure, Dr. Peter Kirwa steps in as the acting CEO. As he hands over the reins, Dr. Aruasa expressed heartfelt pride in the support he received from the residents and leaders that allowed the hospital to make such extensive advancements. He also reiterated his strong support for President William Ruto’s plan to implement Universal Health Care (UHC) in Kenya, emphasizing that collective effort is crucial to making healthcare accessible and affordable for all Kenyans.