Health

Eldoret Community Honors Outgoing MTRH CEO Dr. Wilson Aruasa for Exceptional Tenure

By: Israel Ojoko
Published: January 3, 2024 at 1:41 pm EST
Eldoret Community Honors Outgoing MTRH CEO Dr. Wilson Aruasa for Exceptional Tenure

In a touching display of gratitude, the Eldoret community has honored Dr. Wilson Aruasa, the outgoing CEO of Moi Teaching and Referral Hospital (MTRH), for his exemplary leadership and contributions during his eight-year tenure. The event, arranged by the Wareng Power House group, which includes professionals and friends of Dr. Aruasa, was spearheaded by Uasin Gishu Governor Jonathan Bii and the chairman of the Uasin Gishu branch chamber of commerce and industry, Willy Kenei.

A Legacy of Excellence

Dr. Aruasa’s tenure at MTRH is marked by significant achievements. Under his guidance, the hospital transitioned into a high-class service institution performing intricate surgeries previously unavailable in the region. One such notable medical achievement was the successful re-implantation of a man’s amputated hand, a testament to the advanced capabilities the hospital has acquired during Dr. Aruasa’s leadership.

Educational Initiatives and Partnerships

Dr. Aruasa’s contribution to the MTRH extended beyond service improvement. He prioritized staff training, resulting in over 200 staff members receiving specialized training annually. Furthermore, he fostered crucial partnerships with surrounding counties, ensuring the continued prioritization of patient care and quality of service.

A New Era with Dr. Peter Kirwa

With the end of Dr. Aruasa’s tenure, Dr. Peter Kirwa steps in as the acting CEO. As he hands over the reins, Dr. Aruasa expressed heartfelt pride in the support he received from the residents and leaders that allowed the hospital to make such extensive advancements. He also reiterated his strong support for President William Ruto’s plan to implement Universal Health Care (UHC) in Kenya, emphasizing that collective effort is crucial to making healthcare accessible and affordable for all Kenyans.

Health Kenya
Israel Ojoko

With a decade-long dedication to the realm of digital journalism, Israel Ojoko stands out as a seasoned journalist, editor, and content curator. His fervor for the craft shines through in his meticulously crafted narratives and editorial insights. Israel's pursuit of journalistic excellence is unwavering, and this drive has fortified his reputation in international news circles. Before bringing his expertise to BNN Network, Israel honed his leadership and editorial skills as a Senior Editor across multiple global news outlets, amassing a wealth of professional acumen in the process.

