Elderly Wait Times Soar: Ambulance Delays Double Post-Pandemic, Lib Dems Urge Action

Recent figures have unveiled a startling rise in the number of elderly patients experiencing prolonged waits for ambulance services post-pandemic, sparking concern and calls for governmental intervention. In 2023, nearly 20,000 individuals aged 65 and above endured waits exceeding four hours for ambulance arrival following falls—a figure that has notably doubled since the pandemic's onset. Among these, a distressing case involved a patient waiting nearly three days for assistance, while another was transported to the hospital on an office chair due to the absence of available ambulance services.

Alarming Trends in Ambulance Response Times

The statistics, revealed through freedom of information requests by the Liberal Democrats, highlight a tenfold increase in ambulance delays surpassing 12 hours compared to the data from 2019-20. The East of England Ambulance Service (EEAS) Trust emerged as the most significant contributor to these delays, accounting for nearly 8,000 of the four-hour waits and half of the 12-hour waits. In response, the EEAS has indicated improvements in their response times through collaborations and pilot schemes, such as training fire and rescue officers to reach patients more swiftly.

Impact on Patients and Systemic Challenges

The consequences of these delays are far-reaching, affecting not only the immediate health of the elderly population but also the efficiency of the healthcare system at large. The West Midlands Ambulance Service (WMAS) Trust reported an extreme case where a patient waited for 68 hours and 20 minutes. This incident, among others, underscores the direct correlation between ambulance and hospital handover delays, exacerbating the strain on emergency services. The recent Care Quality Commission report into the trust further highlights these systemic issues, emphasizing the need for prompt and effective solutions.

Liberal Democrats' Call to Action

In light of these findings, the Liberal Democrats, led by Sir Ed Davey, are advocating for the government to devise an urgent plan to address the issue of long ambulance delays. Their proposal includes a focus on preventing falls among the elderly to alleviate the pressure on NHS services. The NHS has pointed to improvements in response times and the implementation of the Urgent and Emergency Care Recovery Plan as steps towards resolving these challenges. However, the situation remains a testament to the critical need for continued efforts to enhance the UK's healthcare system and ensure timely care for all citizens, particularly the vulnerable elderly population.