Elderly Man's Wrong-Way Drive on Interstate 93: Confusion, Not Impairment

On a chilling Sunday evening, the tranquility of Interstate 93 in Boston was shattered when a 76-year-old man from Lynn, Massachusetts, took a terrifying detour, driving on the wrong side of the highway. The incident, which unfolded around 9:15 p.m., sparked immediate concern as alarmed citizens flooded the Massachusetts State Police with 10 phone calls reporting the errant driver.

Highway Halts as Danger Looms

The elderly gentleman's perilous journey was captured in a video shared on an Instagram account, showing him driving south in the northbound lanes near the serene Savin Hill Beach. Responding to the mounting urgency, State Police acted swiftly, coordinating with the Massachusetts Department of Transportation to halt the northbound traffic ahead of the driver's path.

Plow Trucks to the Rescue

Deploying an unusual but effective strategy, authorities used plow trucks to blockade the highway at Exit 11 in Milton. This decisive action brought the 2015 Toyota Corolla to a halt, averting a potential disaster.

Confusion, Not Impairment

Upon bringing the car to a standstill, troopers found the driver in a state of extreme confusion, completely oblivious of his surroundings. As investigations progressed, it was determined that his disorientation was not the result of impairment, but rather, an underlying health issue.

The elderly driver was then escorted to the South Boston Barracks and had his vehicle towed. In an act of careful consideration, arrangements were made for a friend to pick him up, ensuring his safe return home.

However, the seriousness of his actions could not be overlooked. The man was cited for a wrong-way violation and was issued an immediate threat notice. Consequently, the Registry of Motor Vehicles moved swiftly to suspend his driver's license, emphasizing the potential danger his actions had posed to himself and other road users.