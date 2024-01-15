EKSUTH Resident Doctors Declare Indefinite Strike Amidst Safety Concerns and Calls for Justice

Under the harsh glare of hospital lights, a scene of chaos and violence unfolded at Ekiti State University Teaching Hospital (EKSUTH), Ado Ekiti, as suspected hoodlums, in a rush of misplaced rage and grief, launched an assault on the medical staff. The catalyst for this disturbing incident was the death of a patient, an event that fanned the flames of discontent, blaming the hospital staff for alleged negligence. The aftermath of this unfortunate incident has left the hospital in a state of turmoil, with the Association of Resident Doctors declaring an indefinite strike.

Advertisment

The hostility towards the hospital staff escalated to a point where the deceased's body was taken away, amounting to an episode of theft along with severe property damage. The culprits fled, leaving behind a trail of fear and uncertainty. The attack has sent shockwaves through the medical community, raising questions about the safety of healthcare professionals in their workplace.

The Strike: A Call for Justice

The doctors, led by the prominent Dr. Famous Adeyemi, have voiced their demands for improved welfare, safety at work, and justice for the attack. The strike, they insist, will go on indefinitely until these demands are met. The tension has escalated, with the healthcare services at EKSUTH coming to a grinding halt, leaving the local community in a state of unease.

The hospital management, under the stewardship of Professor Kayode Olabanji, has strongly condemned the attack. Measures are being put in place to enhance security and efforts are underway to apprehend the perpetrators. The local authorities have responded by stationing police at the hospital and are holding meetings with local transport leaders to identify those responsible for the attack.

This incident underscores the importance of ensuring the safety and welfare of healthcare professionals and the need for swift justice in the face of such attacks. As the strike continues and the search for the culprits intensifies, the community holds its breath, waiting for a resolution.