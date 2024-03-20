Ekiti Community Donates Land for Federal Medical Centre, Lauds President Tinubu's Support

In a significant development for healthcare in Nigeria, the Ikole Ekiti community has generously donated 20 hectares of land for the establishment of a Federal Medical Centre (FMC). This move comes following President Bola Tinubu's approval of the upgrade of the local specialist hospital, marking a milestone in the community's healthcare landscape.

Community and Leadership Unite in Support

At the heart of this development are the community's leaders, including Oba Adewunmi Fasiku, the Elekole of Ikole Ekiti, who, alongside other traditional chiefs, has been vocal in supporting this initiative. Their collective effort underscores the community's commitment to improving healthcare access. A rally held in Ikole Ekiti saw widespread participation, with placards expressing gratitude towards President Tinubu for this transformative healthcare upgrade.

Anticipated Impact on Healthcare and Economy

The establishment of the FMC is expected to revolutionize healthcare delivery in the region, providing access to high-quality medical services that were previously unavailable. Beyond healthcare, the initiative is poised to spur economic growth, creating job opportunities and attracting infrastructure development. Local government leaders, including the Chairmen of Ikole Local Government and Ikole West LCDA, have highlighted the dual benefits of improved healthcare services and economic stimulation.

Addressing Security and Infrastructure Needs

While celebrating the healthcare development, community leaders also seized the opportunity to address pressing issues such as the rise in kidnapping and the need for enhanced social amenities. The collective voice of the community is a call to action for the government, emphasizing the need for a holistic approach to development that includes ensuring the safety and well-being of its citizens.

This transformative project not only signifies a leap towards better healthcare but also exemplifies the power of community and leadership working hand in hand for the common good. As the Federal Medical Centre takes shape, the people of Ikole Ekiti look forward to a future where quality healthcare is within reach, and their community becomes a beacon of growth and prosperity.