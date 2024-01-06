en English
Egypt

Egypt’s Population Growth Rate Declines by 8% in 2023

By: Hadeel Hashem
Published: January 6, 2024 at 4:05 am EST | Updated: Jan 6, 2024 at 11:17 am EST
Egypt’s Population Growth Rate Declines by 8% in 2023

In a remarkable shift towards sustainable population growth, Egypt’s population growth rate witnessed a significant decrease in 2023, dropping by 8 percent compared to the previous year. Khaled Abdel Ghaffar, the Health and Population Minister, unveiled that the number of births had shrunk to 2.04 million, marking a decline of 149,000 from 2022. This implies an average daily count of 5,599 births or approximately 233 births every hour. As per the most recent tally, Egypt’s internal population stands at a staggering 105.86 million.

Egypt’s Declining Birthrate: A Five-Year Trend

Over the past five years, the birthrate in Egypt has consistently shown a reduction, falling from 3.5 to 2.85 births per woman. This trend signifies the successful implementation of the Egyptian government’s vigorous strategies to tackle the challenges of population growth. The government’s initiatives have been diverse and multifaceted, ranging from financial incentives to comprehensive national projects.

Government Incentives for Family Planning

In an innovative approach to incentivize family planning, the government, in March of the previous year, started offering an annual incentive of 1,000 Egyptian pounds (approximately $32.46) to married women aged between 21 and 45 with no more than two children. The total incentive amount is payable when these women reach the age of 45, thus promoting a culture of controlled family sizes and sustainable population growth.

National Family Development Project: A Holistic Approach

Further reaffirming its commitment to addressing overpopulation, President Abdel-Fattah al-Sisi launched a national family development project in February 2022. The project aims to address various issues related to overpopulation, including health, education, social, cultural, and economic factors. This holistic approach underscores the Egyptian government’s dedication to creating a balanced and sustainable societal structure, thus securing a promising future for the nation.

Egypt Health Society
Hadeel Hashem

Hadeel Hashem is an internationally acclaimed journalist recognized for her profound dedication to climate change and environmental reporting. With nearly a decade of experience under her belt, she has solidified her position as a trusted and respected figure in the world of journalism. Originating from Egypt, Hadeel has enriched the media landscapes of both Egypt and Saudi Arabia with her contributions since 2013, culminating in her recent role as Editor at MSN Arabia. Throughout her illustrious career, Hadeel has garnered several esteemed awards, a testament to her unparalleled expertise and unwavering dedication to factual reporting.

