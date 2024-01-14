Egypt’s Pharmacy Sector In Crisis: A Deep Dive Into The Pricing Turmoil

Gracing the headlines today is a pressing issue in Egypt’s pharmacy sector—a significant pricing crisis that’s causing a stir in the industry. At the helm of a pivotal meeting was Ahmed Al-Wakil, President of the Federation of Chambers of Commerce, where this crisis was the focal point of discussion.

Unraveling the Crisis

Dr. Ashraf Kordy, a board member of the Egyptian Chamber of Commerce in Giza, elaborated on the multifaceted challenges facing the sector. Notably, the existence of disparate prices for identical medications, rapid surges in prices, and economic hardships for pharmacies have led to the crisis. Kordy underscored the severe financial losses sustained by pharmacy owners, with some recording a capital reduction of over 50% within a year. This economic strain has hampered their ability to remunerate staff and restock their shelves, thereby leading to a precarious situation.

Additional Challenges

Further compounding the issue are medication expiration problems, an excessive supply of alternatives that disregard scientific names, and the unlawful sale of drugs in clinics and beauty centers. These factors have not only exacerbated the financial strain on pharmacies but also raised concerns about the quality and efficacy of medications reaching consumers.

Proposed Solutions

In a bid to rectify the situation, meeting participants proposed solutions like printing barcodes to standardize medication prices across pharmacies. They also emphasized the need to enforce pricing laws, specifically Law No. 163 of 1950, its amendment No. 128 of 1982, and reconsidering Minister of Health’s decision No. 23 of 2017. The meeting also highlighted the hurdles pharmacies face in procuring financial support, as the Central Bank categorizes them as ‘High Risk’, forcing them to depend on personal loans.

The meeting drew attendees from various pharmacy sector stakeholders, including federation board members, pharmacists from all governorates, and federation advisors. The dialogue served as a platform for in-depth discussions on the crisis, encouraging collaborative efforts to develop effective strategies and solutions.