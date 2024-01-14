en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Egypt’s Pharmacy Sector In Crisis: A Deep Dive Into The Pricing Turmoil

author
By: Hadeel Hashem
Published: January 14, 2024 at 8:36 am EST
Egypt’s Pharmacy Sector In Crisis: A Deep Dive Into The Pricing Turmoil

Gracing the headlines today is a pressing issue in Egypt’s pharmacy sector—a significant pricing crisis that’s causing a stir in the industry. At the helm of a pivotal meeting was Ahmed Al-Wakil, President of the Federation of Chambers of Commerce, where this crisis was the focal point of discussion.

Unraveling the Crisis

Dr. Ashraf Kordy, a board member of the Egyptian Chamber of Commerce in Giza, elaborated on the multifaceted challenges facing the sector. Notably, the existence of disparate prices for identical medications, rapid surges in prices, and economic hardships for pharmacies have led to the crisis. Kordy underscored the severe financial losses sustained by pharmacy owners, with some recording a capital reduction of over 50% within a year. This economic strain has hampered their ability to remunerate staff and restock their shelves, thereby leading to a precarious situation.

Additional Challenges

Further compounding the issue are medication expiration problems, an excessive supply of alternatives that disregard scientific names, and the unlawful sale of drugs in clinics and beauty centers. These factors have not only exacerbated the financial strain on pharmacies but also raised concerns about the quality and efficacy of medications reaching consumers.

Proposed Solutions

In a bid to rectify the situation, meeting participants proposed solutions like printing barcodes to standardize medication prices across pharmacies. They also emphasized the need to enforce pricing laws, specifically Law No. 163 of 1950, its amendment No. 128 of 1982, and reconsidering Minister of Health’s decision No. 23 of 2017. The meeting also highlighted the hurdles pharmacies face in procuring financial support, as the Central Bank categorizes them as ‘High Risk’, forcing them to depend on personal loans.

The meeting drew attendees from various pharmacy sector stakeholders, including federation board members, pharmacists from all governorates, and federation advisors. The dialogue served as a platform for in-depth discussions on the crisis, encouraging collaborative efforts to develop effective strategies and solutions.

0
Business Egypt Health
author

Hadeel Hashem

Hadeel Hashem is an internationally acclaimed journalist recognized for her profound dedication to climate change and environmental reporting. With nearly a decade of experience under her belt, she has solidified her position as a trusted and respected figure in the world of journalism. Originating from Egypt, Hadeel has enriched the media landscapes of both Egypt and Saudi Arabia with her contributions since 2013, culminating in her recent role as Editor at MSN Arabia. Throughout her illustrious career, Hadeel has garnered several esteemed awards, a testament to her unparalleled expertise and unwavering dedication to factual reporting.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Business

See more
6 mins ago
Matt Riddle Opens Up About WWE Release on Kurt Angle Show
In a candid conversation on the Kurt Angle Show, former WWE superstar Matt Riddle opened up about his recent dismissal from the company. Riddle attributed his release to a myriad of factors, including the WWE-TKO merger, budgetary constraints, and his conduct within the organization. WWE-TKO Merger and the Dana White Factor One of the primary
Matt Riddle Opens Up About WWE Release on Kurt Angle Show
China's Shipbuilding Industry Ramps Up Ro-Ro Production Amidst Vehicle Export Boom
9 mins ago
China's Shipbuilding Industry Ramps Up Ro-Ro Production Amidst Vehicle Export Boom
Alaska Airlines Commences Preliminary Inspections on Boeing 737-9 MAX Aircraft
9 mins ago
Alaska Airlines Commences Preliminary Inspections on Boeing 737-9 MAX Aircraft
Silver's Significant Rally: A Reaction to the PPI Numbers
6 mins ago
Silver's Significant Rally: A Reaction to the PPI Numbers
IT Stocks Poised to Propel Nifty Towards 22,000 in Upcoming Week
8 mins ago
IT Stocks Poised to Propel Nifty Towards 22,000 in Upcoming Week
Blenheim Palace Expands Apprenticeship Program, Aims for 100+ Trainees by 2027
9 mins ago
Blenheim Palace Expands Apprenticeship Program, Aims for 100+ Trainees by 2027
Latest Headlines
World News
Hunter Biden's Solo Defense Against GOP Investigations
21 seconds
Hunter Biden's Solo Defense Against GOP Investigations
Karnataka Congress Files Police Complaint against BJP Leader for Controversial Remarks
22 seconds
Karnataka Congress Files Police Complaint against BJP Leader for Controversial Remarks
ANC's 112th Birthday: A Time for Celebration or Introspection?
2 mins
ANC's 112th Birthday: A Time for Celebration or Introspection?
Sheffield Man's Bestselling Book Raises £20,000 for Cancer Care
2 mins
Sheffield Man's Bestselling Book Raises £20,000 for Cancer Care
Sheffield Wednesday's Battle Against Relegation: A Tale of Unwavering Fan Support
3 mins
Sheffield Wednesday's Battle Against Relegation: A Tale of Unwavering Fan Support
Senator Rand Paul Calls for Imprisonment of Dr. Anthony Fauci
3 mins
Senator Rand Paul Calls for Imprisonment of Dr. Anthony Fauci
Broadcast Veteran Keith Burnside Returns to Ulster Hospital as a Volunteer
3 mins
Broadcast Veteran Keith Burnside Returns to Ulster Hospital as a Volunteer
From Sports to Wildlife: The Ultimate Australian Open 2024 Vacation in Melbourne
4 mins
From Sports to Wildlife: The Ultimate Australian Open 2024 Vacation in Melbourne
Carlton Morris Defends Controversial Equalizer in Luton's Draw With Burnley
5 mins
Carlton Morris Defends Controversial Equalizer in Luton's Draw With Burnley
Peace: A Prerequisite for Combating Hunger and Poverty
1 hour
Peace: A Prerequisite for Combating Hunger and Poverty
Weekend News Roundup: Breakthroughs and Landmark Events
2 hours
Weekend News Roundup: Breakthroughs and Landmark Events
Global Playbook 2024: Navigating the Power Corridors of the World
3 hours
Global Playbook 2024: Navigating the Power Corridors of the World
Davos Adorned in Snow as World Economic Forum Approaches
4 hours
Davos Adorned in Snow as World Economic Forum Approaches
Russian Ambassador Asserts New Phase of Western Aggression in Yemen
9 hours
Russian Ambassador Asserts New Phase of Western Aggression in Yemen
Revealed: Queen Elizabeth II's Peaceful Final Moments Detailed in New Book
9 hours
Revealed: Queen Elizabeth II's Peaceful Final Moments Detailed in New Book
2023 Declared Hottest Year on Record: A Call for Urgent Global Climate Action
10 hours
2023 Declared Hottest Year on Record: A Call for Urgent Global Climate Action
Indian Politician Milind Deora Set to Join Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena Faction
10 hours
Indian Politician Milind Deora Set to Join Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena Faction
Samoa Celebrates Platinum Jubilee of the Bahá’í Faith: A Journey of Spirituality and Unity
10 hours
Samoa Celebrates Platinum Jubilee of the Bahá’í Faith: A Journey of Spirituality and Unity

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app