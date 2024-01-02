Egypt’s Ministry of Education Partners with EFPA to Foster Health Awareness and Enhance Scientific Thinking

Education Minister Reda Hegazy and Egyptian Family Planning Association (EFPA) Board Chairman Talaat Abdel Qawi have signed a cooperation protocol, marking a new era of collaborative efforts aimed at revamping Egypt’s education system. The initiative is in line with the Ministry’s commitment to fostering national pride, promoting health awareness, and enhancing scientific creative thinking skills among students. As part of this endeavor, the ministry has recognized the correlation between a country’s education system and its population growth, highlighting the importance of strategic partnerships in achieving sustainable development.

Steering Education Towards Sustainable Development

The Ministry of Education’s strategic plan for 2024-2029 focuses on preparing individuals for a future of lifelong learning. This vision aligns with three government programs: human and employment development, the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), and curriculum concentration on critical issues such as water and environmental security, and population dynamics. This comprehensive framework aims to address these important topics, with the Ministry and EFPA collaborating to organize seminars to increase student awareness.

‘100 Days of Healthy Lives’ Campaign

Within this context, the Ministry of Health and Population has embarked on the ‘100 Days of Healthy Lives’ campaign, providing over 57 million medical services, including family planning and mental health services. The campaign has reached over 8 million citizens, raising awareness and encouraging them to partake in public health services through community communication teams and educational seminars. The Ministry has urged all citizens to benefit from the campaign’s services, even providing a hotline for home visits for elderly patients and those unable to move.

Preparing for the Future: Education and Beyond

With this cooperative protocol, the Ministry of Education and EFPA aim to study and address critical issues that impact the nation’s future. By focusing on important issues such as water security, environmental security, and population dynamics, they aim to not only educate but also prepare individuals for a sustainable future. This collaboration is a testament to the Ministry’s commitment to reform and its recognition of the significant role education plays in shaping the country’s future.