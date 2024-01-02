en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Education

Egypt’s Ministry of Education Partners with EFPA to Foster Health Awareness and Enhance Scientific Thinking

author
By: Hadeel Hashem
Published: January 2, 2024 at 6:45 am EST
Egypt’s Ministry of Education Partners with EFPA to Foster Health Awareness and Enhance Scientific Thinking

Education Minister Reda Hegazy and Egyptian Family Planning Association (EFPA) Board Chairman Talaat Abdel Qawi have signed a cooperation protocol, marking a new era of collaborative efforts aimed at revamping Egypt’s education system. The initiative is in line with the Ministry’s commitment to fostering national pride, promoting health awareness, and enhancing scientific creative thinking skills among students. As part of this endeavor, the ministry has recognized the correlation between a country’s education system and its population growth, highlighting the importance of strategic partnerships in achieving sustainable development.

Steering Education Towards Sustainable Development

The Ministry of Education’s strategic plan for 2024-2029 focuses on preparing individuals for a future of lifelong learning. This vision aligns with three government programs: human and employment development, the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), and curriculum concentration on critical issues such as water and environmental security, and population dynamics. This comprehensive framework aims to address these important topics, with the Ministry and EFPA collaborating to organize seminars to increase student awareness.

‘100 Days of Healthy Lives’ Campaign

Within this context, the Ministry of Health and Population has embarked on the ‘100 Days of Healthy Lives’ campaign, providing over 57 million medical services, including family planning and mental health services. The campaign has reached over 8 million citizens, raising awareness and encouraging them to partake in public health services through community communication teams and educational seminars. The Ministry has urged all citizens to benefit from the campaign’s services, even providing a hotline for home visits for elderly patients and those unable to move.

Preparing for the Future: Education and Beyond

With this cooperative protocol, the Ministry of Education and EFPA aim to study and address critical issues that impact the nation’s future. By focusing on important issues such as water security, environmental security, and population dynamics, they aim to not only educate but also prepare individuals for a sustainable future. This collaboration is a testament to the Ministry’s commitment to reform and its recognition of the significant role education plays in shaping the country’s future.

0
Education Egypt Health
author

Hadeel Hashem

Hadeel Hashem is an internationally acclaimed journalist recognized for her profound dedication to climate change and environmental reporting. With nearly a decade of experience under her belt, she has solidified her position as a trusted and respected figure in the world of journalism. Originating from Egypt, Hadeel has enriched the media landscapes of both Egypt and Saudi Arabia with her contributions since 2013, culminating in her recent role as Editor at MSN Arabia. Throughout her illustrious career, Hadeel has garnered several esteemed awards, a testament to her unparalleled expertise and unwavering dedication to factual reporting.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Midlands Student Assault: A Battle for Justice Amid Slow Legal Proceedings

By Justice Nwafor

Goa University Reintroduces 'Learn Japanese' Short-term Course Amid Rising Demand

By BNN Correspondents

Unraveling the Complexities of Bilingual Speech Production: A Novel Study

By Geeta Pillai

TUSAAG Declares Nationwide Strike Over Retirement Date Rollover Dispute

By Ebenezer Mensah

EU Opens Registration for Juvenes Translatores Translation Contest Ami ...
@Education · 6 mins
EU Opens Registration for Juvenes Translatores Translation Contest Ami ...
heart comment 0
Dominick McKinley Flips Commitment from Texas A&M to LSU, Shaking Up Recruiting Landscape

By Salman Khan

Dominick McKinley Flips Commitment from Texas A&M to LSU, Shaking Up Recruiting Landscape
NSFAS to Clear Outstanding Student Allowances by Mid-January

By Israel Ojoko

NSFAS to Clear Outstanding Student Allowances by Mid-January
Effective Strategies for Balancing CBSE and JEE Main Studies

By Rafia Tasleem

Effective Strategies for Balancing CBSE and JEE Main Studies
Filmmaker Ami Horowitz Sheds Light on Rising Anti-Semitism in Universities

By BNN Correspondents

Filmmaker Ami Horowitz Sheds Light on Rising Anti-Semitism in Universities
Latest Headlines
World News
Afghanistan Unveils Plan to Boost Tourism Amidst Political Uncertainty
10 seconds
Afghanistan Unveils Plan to Boost Tourism Amidst Political Uncertainty
Hesitation Among Young American Muslims to Express Pro-Palestinian Views
10 seconds
Hesitation Among Young American Muslims to Express Pro-Palestinian Views
Limerick Basketball Teams Celebrate Victories as 2023 Season Concludes
11 seconds
Limerick Basketball Teams Celebrate Victories as 2023 Season Concludes
A Novel Machine Learning Approach to Classify Long COVID Literature
16 seconds
A Novel Machine Learning Approach to Classify Long COVID Literature
Thrilling CFP Semifinals Set Stage for Michigan-Washington Showdown
18 seconds
Thrilling CFP Semifinals Set Stage for Michigan-Washington Showdown
Netball South West Regional League 1: Team Jets in Tight Race for Top Spot
19 seconds
Netball South West Regional League 1: Team Jets in Tight Race for Top Spot
Decoding the Molecular Mechanisms of Colorectal Cancer: A New Perspective
35 seconds
Decoding the Molecular Mechanisms of Colorectal Cancer: A New Perspective
The Dawn of Digital Transformation in Healthcare: Streamlining Emergency Care with EHR
44 seconds
The Dawn of Digital Transformation in Healthcare: Streamlining Emergency Care with EHR
Controversy Over Tekken 8's Colorblind Accessibility Features
50 seconds
Controversy Over Tekken 8's Colorblind Accessibility Features
Kozhikode LLB Student Sets World Record for Memorizing US Presidents' Names
40 mins
Kozhikode LLB Student Sets World Record for Memorizing US Presidents' Names
UNGA Declaration Spotlights Eradication of Infectious Diseases of Poverty
3 hours
UNGA Declaration Spotlights Eradication of Infectious Diseases of Poverty
2024 Dawns: A World of Celebrations Amidst Conflicts
4 hours
2024 Dawns: A World of Celebrations Amidst Conflicts
Red Weather Alert Issued by Jersey Met: Severe Winds Expected, Six Locals Recognized by King
4 hours
Red Weather Alert Issued by Jersey Met: Severe Winds Expected, Six Locals Recognized by King
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
5 hours
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
5 hours
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
5 hours
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
6 hours
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
2024: A New Year of Hope and Apprehension
6 hours
2024: A New Year of Hope and Apprehension

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app