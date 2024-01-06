en English
Egypt

Egypt’s 100 Youm Seha Campaign: A Beacon of Health and Hope

By: Hadeel Hashem
Published: January 6, 2024 at 4:46 am EST
Egypt's 100 Youm Seha Campaign: A Beacon of Health and Hope

In the heartland of Egypt, an ambitious health campaign has been making waves. The 100 Youm Seha (100 Healthy Days) campaign, launched on June 25, 2023, has since been a beacon of hope and health for millions. As announced by the Minister of Health and Population, Khaled Abdel Ghaffar, the campaign has delivered a staggering 58,899,025 medical services nationwide as of April 1, 2024.

The Pillars of the Campaign

The campaign’s offerings are vast and cater to the diverse needs of the Egyptian population. However, a few areas have seen significant focus and progress. The campaign has been particularly instrumental in bolstering women’s health, providing 1,595,405 services under the president’s initiative aimed specifically at supporting this demographic.

Another area of focus has been the early detection and treatment of hearing loss and impairment in newborns. The campaign has screened 921,047 infants, a commendable effort in safeguarding the health and future of Egypt’s youngest citizens.

A Nationwide Impact

The 100 Youm Seha campaign has left no stone unturned in its pursuit of improved public health. Chronic diseases and renal impairment, significant health concerns, have also been addressed, with the campaign providing 5,104,470 services to help detect and treat these conditions.

A Step Towards Healthier Egypt

These services are more than just numbers. They represent a broader effort to uplift public health in the country, aligning with the president’s health initiatives and the nation’s vision of a healthier future. The campaign’s impact is a testament to what can be achieved with a focused vision, strategic planning, and the relentless pursuit of a healthier nation.

Hadeel Hashem

Hadeel Hashem is an internationally acclaimed journalist recognized for her profound dedication to climate change and environmental reporting. With nearly a decade of experience under her belt, she has solidified her position as a trusted and respected figure in the world of journalism. Originating from Egypt, Hadeel has enriched the media landscapes of both Egypt and Saudi Arabia with her contributions since 2013, culminating in her recent role as Editor at MSN Arabia. Throughout her illustrious career, Hadeel has garnered several esteemed awards, a testament to her unparalleled expertise and unwavering dedication to factual reporting.

