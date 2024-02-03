Egyptian Researchers Develop Novel Compounds to Target Cancer Cells

In a groundbreaking study, a team of researchers from several Egyptian universities and institutions, including Al-Azhar University, Cairo University, October 6 University, and the Directorate of Health Affairs in Giza, has made a significant stride in cancer treatment. They have designed and synthesized novel compounds known as morpholinopyrimidine-5-carbonitriles, intended to function as dual inhibitors of the PI3K/mTOR signaling pathways and induce apoptosis in cancer cells.

Successful Integration of Heterocycles

The researchers reported the successful integration of a heterocycle at a specific position of a key intermediate compound. This fusion led to the production of several analogs, with the Schiff base analogs 12a-h showing promising antiproliferative activities.

Impressive Antitumor Activity

The National Cancer Institute in the USA tested these analogs, and compounds 12b and 12d stood out. They demonstrated excellent antitumor activity against the leukemia SR cell line, presenting low half maximal inhibitory concentration (IC50) values and significant effects on various PI3K isoforms.

Inhibition and Induction

What's more, these compounds effectively inhibited mTOR and induced cytotoxic apoptosis in leukemia cells. They also caused G2/M cell cycle arrest, which prevents cells from dividing and spreading. Compound 12b in particular, was highlighted for its significant impact, a fact that was further supported by western blot analysis and molecular docking studies.

The researchers believe that these findings could play a crucial role in the development of new cancer therapies targeting the PI3K/mTOR pathways. By understanding the crosstalk between these pathways and the molecular mechanisms of apoptosis and autophagy, scientists might be able to develop more effective chemotherapeutic agents.