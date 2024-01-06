en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Egypt

Egypt Reports 8% Decrease in Population Growth Rate: An Analysis

author
By: Hadeel Hashem
Published: January 6, 2024 at 4:06 am EST | Updated: Jan 6, 2024 at 12:24 pm EST
Egypt Reports 8% Decrease in Population Growth Rate: An Analysis

In a significant stride towards population control, Egypt announced an 8% decrease in its population growth rate for 2023 compared to the previous year. The Health and Population Minister, Khaled Abdel Ghaffar, disclosed that the total number of births recorded in 2023 was 2.04 million – a drop of 149,000 from 2022. This translates to an average of 5,599 births daily, or approximately 233 births per hour. As per the latest data, Egypt’s population within its borders is 105.86 million.

Curtailing Population Growth: A Strategic Approach

Over the past five years, the birthrate in Egypt has seen a substantial reduction from 3.5 to 2.85 children per woman. This trend indicates the effectiveness of the government’s measures to curb population growth, which include financial incentives for married women who have a maximum of two children. Women aged between 21 and 45 qualify for this scheme, receiving 1,000 Egyptian pounds annually until they reach 45, at which point they receive the total sum.

The National Family Development Project: A Holistic Initiative

In addition to the financial incentives, President Abdel-Fattah al-Sisi launched a national family development project in February 2022. This comprehensive initiative aims to address various challenges arising from overpopulation, such as health, education, social, cultural, and economic issues.

Implications of Reduced Birthrates: Shaping Egypt’s Future

The decline in Egypt’s birth rates not only alleviates immediate pressures on state resources but also opens up opportunities for long-term development. With fewer children per family, the government can allocate more resources per child, potentially improving the quality of education and healthcare. Additionally, lower birthrates could lead to increased female labor force participation, contributing to economic growth.

While the latest figures suggest that Egypt’s efforts to control its population are yielding results, the challenge is far from over. The country must continue to balance its population growth with its resource base and development goals. As Egypt’s experience demonstrates, policies targeting population growth can have a profound impact on a nation’s trajectory, shaping not just its demographic profile, but also its economic and social futures.

0
Egypt Health Society
author

Hadeel Hashem

Hadeel Hashem is an internationally acclaimed journalist recognized for her profound dedication to climate change and environmental reporting. With nearly a decade of experience under her belt, she has solidified her position as a trusted and respected figure in the world of journalism. Originating from Egypt, Hadeel has enriched the media landscapes of both Egypt and Saudi Arabia with her contributions since 2013, culminating in her recent role as Editor at MSN Arabia. Throughout her illustrious career, Hadeel has garnered several esteemed awards, a testament to her unparalleled expertise and unwavering dedication to factual reporting.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Egypt

See more
4 hours ago
Egypt and Saudi Arabia Collaborate to Boost Egyptian Agricultural Exports
In a recent move to bolster the nation’s agricultural export prowess, Egypt’s National Food Safety Authority (NFSA) convened with the Saudi Food and Drug Authority. The remote meeting, participated by key trade and industry officials from both nations, aimed at amplifying Egyptian exports of agricultural commodities to Saudi Arabia. Unleashing Opportunities in Agricultural Trade The
Egypt and Saudi Arabia Collaborate to Boost Egyptian Agricultural Exports
Omani Nationals Evacuated from Gaza Strip in Swift Diplomatic Operation
9 hours ago
Omani Nationals Evacuated from Gaza Strip in Swift Diplomatic Operation
Royal Developments Targets EGP 2.5bn in Real Estate Sales for 2024
17 hours ago
Royal Developments Targets EGP 2.5bn in Real Estate Sales for 2024
Egypt Reinforces the Importance of Its Strategic Partnership with the World Bank Group
4 hours ago
Egypt Reinforces the Importance of Its Strategic Partnership with the World Bank Group
Egypt Sets Sight on 20% Intra-African Trade Boost Under AfCFTA
5 hours ago
Egypt Sets Sight on 20% Intra-African Trade Boost Under AfCFTA
Egypt's Urban Development and Real Estate Sector Fuel Economic Growth
9 hours ago
Egypt's Urban Development and Real Estate Sector Fuel Economic Growth
Latest Headlines
World News
A&E's 'Hoarders' returns for Season 15: A Deeper Dive into Global Hoarding Issues
25 seconds
A&E's 'Hoarders' returns for Season 15: A Deeper Dive into Global Hoarding Issues
Frito-Lay's NFL Playoff Campaign: Savoring the 'Taste of Super Bowl'
36 seconds
Frito-Lay's NFL Playoff Campaign: Savoring the 'Taste of Super Bowl'
Political Turmoil in Pakistan: Opposition Leaders Jailed Amid Accusations of Government Suppression
54 seconds
Political Turmoil in Pakistan: Opposition Leaders Jailed Amid Accusations of Government Suppression
Winter Running: Navigating Snowy Tracks and Cold Weather
2 mins
Winter Running: Navigating Snowy Tracks and Cold Weather
Double Resignation Rocks TDP: Kesineni Swetha Follows Father's Footsteps
3 mins
Double Resignation Rocks TDP: Kesineni Swetha Follows Father's Footsteps
WyoPreps Basketball Team Rankings Impacted by Week One Games
5 mins
WyoPreps Basketball Team Rankings Impacted by Week One Games
Catalina Crunch and NBA's Jalen Brunson Launch Limited-Edition Cereal
6 mins
Catalina Crunch and NBA's Jalen Brunson Launch Limited-Edition Cereal
Nigeria's Super Eagles Defeated by Guinea in Pre-AFCON Friendly Match
7 mins
Nigeria's Super Eagles Defeated by Guinea in Pre-AFCON Friendly Match
Delhi Cricket's Leadership Shakeup: Yash Dhull Replaced by Himmat Singh
7 mins
Delhi Cricket's Leadership Shakeup: Yash Dhull Replaced by Himmat Singh
French Dignitaries Commemorate Ninth Anniversary of Charlie Hebdo Attacks in Paris
17 mins
French Dignitaries Commemorate Ninth Anniversary of Charlie Hebdo Attacks in Paris
World Press Freedom Index: Evaluating Media Freedom and Journalistic Challenges in India
3 hours
World Press Freedom Index: Evaluating Media Freedom and Journalistic Challenges in India
Final Fantasy XIV Triumphs with Over 30 Million Players Globally
4 hours
Final Fantasy XIV Triumphs with Over 30 Million Players Globally
SEPTA Adjusts Regional Rail Schedules in Response to Changing Ridership Patterns
5 hours
SEPTA Adjusts Regional Rail Schedules in Response to Changing Ridership Patterns
From Betrayal to Beacon: The Redemptive Journey of Charity Craig
5 hours
From Betrayal to Beacon: The Redemptive Journey of Charity Craig
Arizona's Rio Verde Foothills Water Crisis: Government Intervention Amid Legislative Changes
6 hours
Arizona's Rio Verde Foothills Water Crisis: Government Intervention Amid Legislative Changes
Burst Sewer Pipe Causes Major Delays on Hampshire's A3 and A27
6 hours
Burst Sewer Pipe Causes Major Delays on Hampshire's A3 and A27
NASA Tracks Aircraft-sized Asteroid Hurtling Towards Earth
6 hours
NASA Tracks Aircraft-sized Asteroid Hurtling Towards Earth
South Africa Marks 2024 Leap Year: Unearthing Calendar Coincidences and Cultural Significance
6 hours
South Africa Marks 2024 Leap Year: Unearthing Calendar Coincidences and Cultural Significance

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app