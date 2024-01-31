Egypt and UAE Health Ministers Discuss Cooperation at Arab Health Exhibition

In a significant step toward strengthening bilateral alliances, Egypt's Minister of Health and Population, Khaled Abdel Ghaffar, convened with his Emirati counterpart, Abdul Rahman Al Owais, during the Arab Health Exhibition held in Dubai, UAE. The two health magnates primarily focused on enhancing cooperation in the health sector, discussing the prospects of training in medical technologies and digital health, and exploring collaboration in health research, genomic research, pharmaceutical industries, and medical supplies.

Localization of the Arab Pharmaceutical Industry

A notable part of the discussion was dedicated to the localization of the Arab pharmaceutical industry, aimed at ensuring drug security for the region. This move is expected to strengthen the pharmaceutical capabilities of the Arab nations, empowering them to cater to the healthcare needs of the population more efficiently.

Humanitarian and Medical Support to Palestinians

The ministers also addressed the need for providing humanitarian and medical support to Palestinians in the Gaza Strip. This gesture solidifies the Arab nations' commitment to support the Palestinian cause and ensures the availability of essential medical provisions for the residents of the besieged territory.

Cooperation under the One Health Strategy

The health officials examined potential cooperation under the One Health Strategy, an integrated approach to health that encompasses human and animal health, antimicrobial resistance, food and water safety, and climate change. They also discussed the prevention and monitoring of infectious diseases, along with the fight against common communicable and non-communicable diseases.

Sharing Experiences in Comprehensive Health Coverage

Both ministers shared their experiences in comprehensive health coverage, with Egypt showcasing its 'Decent Life' and '100 Million Health' initiatives, and the UAE presenting its achievements in the digital transformation of healthcare. These initiatives underscore the dedication of both countries to improving the quality of life of their citizens through enhanced healthcare services.

In an extension of the discussion, Egypt's health minister also met with representatives of General Electric at the exhibition. The two parties contemplated cooperation in the medical sector, discussing the provision of the latest diagnostic devices such as MRI, catheter, digital imaging, ultrasound, and mammography machines to the Egyptian medical sector. This collaboration is expected to significantly upgrade the diagnostic capabilities of Egypt's healthcare facilities, consequently enhancing the quality of medical care provided to the population.