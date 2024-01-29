Egypt and Palestinian Red Crescent Set Up Camp for Displaced Individuals in Gaza

In a significant move aimed at tackling the ongoing humanitarian crisis in the Gaza Strip, Egypt's Minister of Social Solidarity, Nevine al-Qabbaj, has announced a collaborative initiative with the Palestinian Red Crescent. The plan is to set up a camp for displaced individuals in Khan Younis, a city in the southern region of the Gaza Strip. This announcement was made during a meeting with Mark Bryson-Richardson, the UK Foreign Secretary's Special Representative for Humanitarian Affairs in the Occupied Palestinian Territories.

A Response to Healthcare Deficit

The essence of this initiative is rooted in the dire healthcare situation faced by pregnant women in Gaza. Al-Qabbaj illustrated the severity of the situation by revealing that approximately 53,000 pregnant Palestinian women are currently devoid of basic healthcare services. This camp aims to bridge this overwhelming healthcare gap.

Children in Crisis

In addition to the healthcare deficit, the Minister also pointed out another grim reality. As many as 130 children in the Gaza Strip have been orphaned, underscoring the urgent need for comprehensive assistance. The planned camp will provide much-needed support to these children, along with other vulnerable groups in the region.

A Step Toward Humanitarian Relief

The establishment of this camp represents a significant stride towards alleviating the humanitarian crisis in the Gaza Strip. In addition to the camp, Egypt has also set up logistic zones and warehouses to handle international aid arriving at Arish International Airport. This aid is intended for direct delivery to the Gaza Strip, marking a coordinated and focused effort to bring relief to a region tormented by strife and conflict.