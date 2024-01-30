Efficacy of BCAA Supplements in Muscle Preservation Challenged by New Study

Once hailed as an essential supplement for bodybuilders and fitness enthusiasts, branched chain amino acids (BCAAs) are now facing scrutiny, as a new study challenges their effectiveness in muscle preservation. BCAAs were introduced in the late 1980s for competitive bodybuilders requiring to maintain muscle mass without consuming excess calories. Their popularity has since spread among the public, as they have been marketed as a critical element for muscle-building.

Scrutinizing BCAA Effectiveness

Despite their widespread use, recent skepticism has emerged concerning BCAA benefits if elements like diet, training, and recovery are well-managed. The study, which involved scientists from China and Singapore, included 132 adults who were given BCAAs for 16 weeks. The researchers assessed the impact of BCAA supplementation on lean body mass, calf muscle volume, and insulin sensitivity.

Unveiling the Findings

The study findings revealed that BCAA supplementation had no significant effect on preserving lean mass or improving insulin sensitivity. This discovery directly challenges the long-standing belief about the role of BCAAs in muscle protein synthesis, muscle recovery, and growth. The research suggests that a higher protein diet might be more beneficial for maintaining lean muscle mass.

Protein Intake Recommendations

The American College of Sports Medicine recommends a daily protein intake of 1.2 to 1.7 grams per kilo of body weight for individuals engaged in regular weight training or endurance event preparation. This protein requirement can be met through solid food and whey protein shakes, without necessarily relying on BCAA supplements. The study's findings provoke a reassessment of the perceived benefits of BCAAs, suggesting the need for more comprehensive research on the topic.