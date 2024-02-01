Effia-Nkwanta Hospital Medical Director Debunks Equipment Shortage Claims

Dr. Joseph Tambil, the Medical Director of Effia-Nkwanta Regional Hospital, has addressed concerns regarding the critical medical equipment at the facility. In the spotlight is the availability of defibrillators, essential for cardiac emergencies. It was initially reported in JoyNews 'Sick Hospital series that the hospital was operating with a single malfunctioning defibrillator, presenting challenges when multiple patients needed the device. However, Dr. Tambil has now clarified this information.

Addressing Misinformation

In an interview on Joy FM's Super Morning Show, Dr. Tambil corrected the earlier report, revealing that the hospital had received new defibrillators following the initial report. He pointed out the failure to communicate this to the reporter, leading to the misunderstanding. Dr. Tambil expressed concerns that such misinformation might deter individuals from seeking medical care at the hospital, fearing inadequate facilities.

Dr. Tambil underscored the potential consequences of negative publicity, suggesting it might lead people to seek less effective treatments from prayer camps or herbalists. The lack of faith in the hospital's capabilities could significantly impact the health outcomes of the public, especially in matters as critical as cardiac emergencies.

Invitation to Verify

To address these concerns and refute the claims of inadequate equipment, Dr. Tambil invited reporters to visit the hospital. This invitation aims to reassure the public of the hospital's capabilities, and the availability of a working defibrillator, a critical resource in providing care.

Despite the initial misunderstanding, Dr. Tambil's actions highlight the importance of accurate communication in healthcare. The incident serves as a reminder that misinformation can not only affect the reputation of a healthcare facility but also potentially impact the health decisions of the public.