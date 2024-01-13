en English
Energy

Effective Temperature Regulation: Key to Preventing Mould Growth

By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 13, 2024 at 12:04 pm EST
Ensuring the correct temperature in a home is not only crucial for comfort but also to prevent the development of damp and mould, which can compromise the structural integrity of a property and impact the health of its occupants. Contrary to popular belief, it isn’t necessary to leave the heating on all day to prevent mould growth. Experts suggest a more efficient and cost-effective approach.

Understanding Mould Growth

A recent study conducted experiments on mould growth at various temperature and humidity settings. The study aimed to establish a predictive model for mould growth, which could provide valuable insights for managing indoor environments. The findings revealed that lowering environmental temperature and humidity could significantly inhibit mould growth, with temperature playing a more critical role.

Effective Temperature Management

Based on the study’s findings, experts recommend that boilers should be set to activate only when warm water or heating is required. The temperature should be adjusted to maintain the desired warmth. This approach ensures that homes remain dry and comfortable while preventing unnecessary energy waste and cost.

Implications for Homeowners

These findings hold significant implications for homeowners. By adopting these temperature regulation practices, homeowners can effectively prevent mould growth without resorting to leaving the heating on all day. This not only helps maintain a healthy indoor environment but also contributes to energy conservation and cost savings.

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

