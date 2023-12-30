Effective Hedonism: The Art of Feeling Good by Doing Good

In a world where the pursuit of happiness often verges on self-destruction, a new lifestyle aspiration, ‘effective hedonism,’ is making waves. It promotes the pursuit of pleasure, but with a twist – it must align with one’s core values and foster long-term well-being. This paradigm shift in the understanding of hedonism might just be the antidote to the pitfalls of pure hedonism, which often leads to harm for oneself and others.

Altruism and Pleasure: Two Sides of the Same Coin?

Conventional thought often positions altruism as the driving force behind good deeds. However, this notion is being challenged by psychological research and literature that suggest that helping others inherently makes us feel good. This is evident in Elizabeth Dunn and Michael Norton’s seminal work, ‘Happy Money: The Science of Happier Spending,’ among other studies. By this logic, doing good and feeling good are not mutually exclusive but rather intimately intertwined.

Effective Hedonism: A Journey of Intentional Living

To become an ‘effective hedonist,’ one needs to shed the chains of guilt, often seen as a poor long-term motivator. Instead, the focus should be on intentional living and aligning one’s actions with personal values. This requires regular mindfulness and values clarification exercises. One must consciously strive to harmonize one’s career and financial choices with their core values.

Impact-Driven Pleasure: The Power of Cost-Effective Philanthropy

The author shares a personal journey of aligning financial choices with a core value of reducing inequality. This process, she suggests, leads to a unique form of pleasure derived from impact-driven activities such as cost-effective philanthropy. The implication is clear: pleasure need not be derived solely from self-serving activities. Sometimes, the highest form of pleasure comes from knowing that our actions are making a positive difference in the world.