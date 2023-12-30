en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Health

Effective Hedonism: The Art of Feeling Good by Doing Good

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: December 30, 2023 at 12:41 am EST
Effective Hedonism: The Art of Feeling Good by Doing Good

In a world where the pursuit of happiness often verges on self-destruction, a new lifestyle aspiration, ‘effective hedonism,’ is making waves. It promotes the pursuit of pleasure, but with a twist – it must align with one’s core values and foster long-term well-being. This paradigm shift in the understanding of hedonism might just be the antidote to the pitfalls of pure hedonism, which often leads to harm for oneself and others.

Altruism and Pleasure: Two Sides of the Same Coin?

Conventional thought often positions altruism as the driving force behind good deeds. However, this notion is being challenged by psychological research and literature that suggest that helping others inherently makes us feel good. This is evident in Elizabeth Dunn and Michael Norton’s seminal work, ‘Happy Money: The Science of Happier Spending,’ among other studies. By this logic, doing good and feeling good are not mutually exclusive but rather intimately intertwined.

Effective Hedonism: A Journey of Intentional Living

To become an ‘effective hedonist,’ one needs to shed the chains of guilt, often seen as a poor long-term motivator. Instead, the focus should be on intentional living and aligning one’s actions with personal values. This requires regular mindfulness and values clarification exercises. One must consciously strive to harmonize one’s career and financial choices with their core values.

Impact-Driven Pleasure: The Power of Cost-Effective Philanthropy

The author shares a personal journey of aligning financial choices with a core value of reducing inequality. This process, she suggests, leads to a unique form of pleasure derived from impact-driven activities such as cost-effective philanthropy. The implication is clear: pleasure need not be derived solely from self-serving activities. Sometimes, the highest form of pleasure comes from knowing that our actions are making a positive difference in the world.

0
Health Lifestyle
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

South African Healthcare Workers Face Alarmingly High Rates of Violence

By Israel Ojoko

GLP-1 Drugs: Revolutionizing Obesity Treatment

By Dil Bar Irshad

Winnipeg Battles Cold Weather and Healthcare Crisis: A Report from the Winnipeg Free Press

By Waqas Arain

Ayurveda Expert Emphasizes Lifestyle Choices in Managing Diabetes

By Rafia Tasleem

Invisible Enemy Strikes: Student Suffers Severe Food Poisoning from St ...
@Food · 16 mins
Invisible Enemy Strikes: Student Suffers Severe Food Poisoning from St ...
heart comment 0
Pioneering Study Unveils Critical Role of Mettl3 in T Cell Response

By Waqas Arain

Pioneering Study Unveils Critical Role of Mettl3 in T Cell Response
‘Good Morning Britain’ Broadcaster Susanna Reid Shares Health Scare That Prompted Lifestyle Change

By BNN Correspondents

'Good Morning Britain' Broadcaster Susanna Reid Shares Health Scare That Prompted Lifestyle Change
Poliovirus Detected in Four Pakistani Districts: Challenges in Eradication Efforts Highlighted

By Rizwan Shah

Poliovirus Detected in Four Pakistani Districts: Challenges in Eradication Efforts Highlighted
Cambodian Ministry of Health Confirms 11 New Cases of Omicron JN.1 Variant

By Rafia Tasleem

Cambodian Ministry of Health Confirms 11 New Cases of Omicron JN.1 Variant
Latest Headlines
World News
The Stark Contrast: Life in the West versus Gaza Amidst Escalating Conflict
2 mins
The Stark Contrast: Life in the West versus Gaza Amidst Escalating Conflict
Nollywood's IK Ogbonna Bares His Football Soul: Chelsea, Lukaku, and the Super Eagles
3 mins
Nollywood's IK Ogbonna Bares His Football Soul: Chelsea, Lukaku, and the Super Eagles
South African Healthcare Workers Face Alarmingly High Rates of Violence
3 mins
South African Healthcare Workers Face Alarmingly High Rates of Violence
Knicks' Late Rally Fails to Secure Win Against Magic
4 mins
Knicks' Late Rally Fails to Secure Win Against Magic
Biden Administration Bypasses Congress for Second Emergency Arms Sale to Israel
10 mins
Biden Administration Bypasses Congress for Second Emergency Arms Sale to Israel
GLP-1 Drugs: Revolutionizing Obesity Treatment
11 mins
GLP-1 Drugs: Revolutionizing Obesity Treatment
Athletes' Participation in Major Race Jeopardized by Last-Minute Flight Cancellation
11 mins
Athletes' Participation in Major Race Jeopardized by Last-Minute Flight Cancellation
UN Secretary-General Warns of Escalating Conflict in Gaza and Potential Regional Spillover
13 mins
UN Secretary-General Warns of Escalating Conflict in Gaza and Potential Regional Spillover
Winnipeg Battles Cold Weather and Healthcare Crisis: A Report from the Winnipeg Free Press
14 mins
Winnipeg Battles Cold Weather and Healthcare Crisis: A Report from the Winnipeg Free Press
2023: A Year in Review - The Stories that Shaped our World
47 mins
2023: A Year in Review - The Stories that Shaped our World
Escalating Israeli-Palestinian Conflict: Detentions, Airstrikes, and Calls for Ceasefire
1 hour
Escalating Israeli-Palestinian Conflict: Detentions, Airstrikes, and Calls for Ceasefire
Emilia Clarke and Mother Honored with MBE for Brain Injury Charity Work
2 hours
Emilia Clarke and Mother Honored with MBE for Brain Injury Charity Work
2023: A Year of Transformative Shifts and Challenges
4 hours
2023: A Year of Transformative Shifts and Challenges
Daily Mail UK's Saturday Edition: From Heroism to Mystery
4 hours
Daily Mail UK's Saturday Edition: From Heroism to Mystery
Reflections on 2023: A Year of Significant Change and Adaptation
4 hours
Reflections on 2023: A Year of Significant Change and Adaptation
Robert 'Hannibal the Cannibal' Mawdsley: 50 Christmases in Solitary Confinement
4 hours
Robert 'Hannibal the Cannibal' Mawdsley: 50 Christmases in Solitary Confinement
Rebound in Global Travel: Surge in 'Revenge Tourism' and Business Travel
4 hours
Rebound in Global Travel: Surge in 'Revenge Tourism' and Business Travel
2023: The Hottest Year on Record and the Fight Against Climate Change
4 hours
2023: The Hottest Year on Record and the Fight Against Climate Change

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app