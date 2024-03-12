Edo Mother Appeals for Aid to Treat Daughter's Fractured Leg, Seeks Public Support

In a heartfelt plea from Igara town in the Akoko Local Government Area of Edo State, Adesewa Adeoye, a 35-year-old mother of two, is reaching out for financial assistance to treat her five-year-old daughter, Eniola, who suffered a leg fracture. The incident, which occurred in October 2023, has left Eniola in excruciating pain and unable to walk, significantly impacting her education and daily life.

Advertisment

According to Adeoye, what began as minor pain after Eniola accidentally hit her leg while playing has escalated to unbearable levels, with the child's condition not improving despite visits to bonesetters.

The family's financial constraints have hindered continuous medical treatment, leaving Eniola's education on hold as she watches her peers go to school. Adeoye is now seeking help from kind-hearted individuals and groups to fund the necessary treatment, which includes putting the leg in a Plaster of Paris (POP) cast and purchasing prescribed medications.

Dr. Alfred Tume, a consultant radiologist, emphasized the severity of Eniola's situation, stating that regular treatment for at least six months is crucial for her recovery. The lack of consistent medical care has worsened her condition, affecting her leg bones and overall mobility.

The family's inability to afford ongoing treatment has led to sporadic hospital visits, significantly delaying Eniola's healing process. Tume highlighted the importance of continuous medical attention to prevent more severe complications and ensure Eniola's chance to walk again.