Eden's Elixir: 700 Residents Gain Access to Clean Water After $30M Expansion

In the heart of Clarendon, Jamaica, the hamlet of Eden, home to over 700 people, has witnessed a significant milestone that has changed the course of their daily lives. Residents of this quaint community now have access to clean drinking water, thanks to the expansion of the Mocho Water Supply System—a project that has cost $30 million.

Unveiling the Upgraded Water Supply System

Prime Minister Andrew Holness inaugurated the newly upgraded system, marking a significant step in the government's ongoing efforts to provide water access to communities previously devoid of this crucial resource. In addition to the $30 million already invested, the Prime Minister announced an additional allocation of $10 million. This further expenditure is set to complete the project by bridging the final gap—connecting pipelines directly to homes.

A Testament to Economic Growth and Government Commitment

According to Holness, these investments in community infrastructure have become feasible due to an improving economy and a government resolved to address the needs of its communities. This development is not just a symbol of progress, but a testament to the synergy of economic growth and government commitment.

Efforts of the National Water Commission

The National Water Commission (NWC) plays an instrumental role in this transformation. Tasked with repairing and replacing sections of the existing water infrastructure, the NWC is ensuring an efficient supply of water to the residents of Eden. In addition, they are facilitating the registration of customers—a key step in formalizing the delivery of this essential service.

Upcoming Pipeline Installation and Rehabilitation Works

Further pipeline installation and rehabilitation works in nearby areas are in the pipeline for the coming months. In 2020, the NWC completed the Mocho Square to Lennon High School Water Improvement Project. Then, in late 2023, they secured funding for pipes and fittings, marking the commencement of the current project with the interconnection of the Eden pipeline to the main at Mocho Square.