Health

Ebonyi State Governor Announces Major Upgrade to State’s Healthcare System

By: Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed
Published: January 3, 2024 at 7:14 am EST
Profound changes are set to invigorate the medical landscape in Ebonyi State, Nigeria, as Governor Francis Nwifuru announces a substantial investment of N11.2 billion towards upgrading the state’s general hospitals. The initiative, which aims to reduce the death toll in rural areas due to inadequate medical attention, is a leap towards ensuring accessible and quality healthcare for all residents, regardless of their geographical location.

Revamping Rural Healthcare

Under this ambitious plan, all thirteen general hospitals located within the state’s local government areas are slated for a significant facelift. The primary focus of this overhaul is to address the critical issue of rural residents’ reliance on unqualified practitioners due to the lack of proper medical facilities, a situation that has led to a surge in preventable deaths.

The earmarked funds will be used for the procurement of essential medical equipment, thereby equipping these hospitals to handle a broader range of health issues and emergencies. Francis Nwifuru has expressed his commitment to fundamentally transform the rural healthcare landscape in the state through this initiative.

Separation of Federal Teaching Hospital

In addition to the refurbishment of general hospitals, the Governor also revealed plans to separate the Alex Ekwueme Federal Teaching Hospital (FTHA) to establish a state-owned teaching hospital. The move, which has received the backing of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, will further strengthen the healthcare system in Ebonyi State.

As part of the separation, President Tinubu has pledged to provide 100 consultants from the federal government. This surge of medical expertise, along with the deployment of qualified consultants and medical doctors to each general hospital, will significantly boost healthcare delivery services, particularly in rural areas.

Towards a Healthier Ebonyi State

The Governor’s comprehensive plan also includes the creation of four specialist hospitals across different zones of the state. Each of these hospitals will host at least five consultants and medical doctors, thereby ensuring that residents have access to specialized medical care closer to home.

Through these measures, Ebonyi State is set to make significant strides in improving healthcare services, particularly in its rural areas. The initiative not only represents a commitment to the health and wellbeing of its residents but also a vision for a more equitable healthcare system in the state.

Health Investments Nigeria
Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Hailing from Nigeria, Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed stands as a distinguished political scientist and a seasoned journalist for BNN Nigeria. Backed by robust academic credentials and a vast journalistic journey, he offers razor-sharp analysis and in-depth insights into global occurrences. Nasiru's profound expertise enriches the newsroom, ensuring a nuanced understanding of the complex tapestry of international affairs.

