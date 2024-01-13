Ebonyi State Government Boosts Healthcare with SUVs for Doctors and New Ambulances

In a significant move, the Ebonyi State government in Nigeria has procured sports utility vehicles (SUVs) for doctors working in its general hospitals. This initiative, spearheaded by the state’s Governor, Francis Ogbonna Nwifuru, is designed to boost the efficiency and dedication of the medical personnel. The official approval and confirmation for the acquisition came via a statement signed by the Governor’s Special Assistant on New Media, Mr Leo Ekene Oketa.

Reinforcing Medical Operations

The state government’s decision to purchase SUVs for its doctors is primarily intended to enhance their response time and overall commitment to duty. It is a strategic move aimed at discouraging the misuse of hospital ambulances, which, in some cases, have been used as personal vehicles by doctors. By providing doctors with their own SUVs, the government is taking a step to ensure that ambulances remain available and ready for emergencies.

Boosting Infrastructure with New Ambulances

Notably, the Ebonyi State government hasn’t stopped at procuring SUVs. In a further effort to bolster the state’s health infrastructure, it has invested in 52 new ambulances. Twenty of these have already been delivered, and the remaining are due to arrive shortly. The distribution plan entails assigning two ambulances to each general hospital across the state, a move that promises to significantly improve the hospitals’ capabilities to deal with emergencies.

Commitment to State Development

These sweeping changes in the state’s healthcare system underscore Governor Nwifuru’s commitment to the development of Ebonyi State. His decision to allocate these resources, particularly the SUVs for doctors and ambulances for hospitals, according to his discretion, further amplifies his dedication to enhancing the state’s health sector. The investments signify a positive step towards a more efficient and responsive healthcare system.