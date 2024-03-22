Ebenezer Obey Survives Prostate Surgery at 82, Plans Awareness Song

Legendary musician Ebenezer Obey recently shared his triumphant recovery from prostate surgery at the age of 82, marking a significant moment in his life and career. Having undergone the procedure at Kelina Hospital, Lagos, Obey credits his survival to divine grace and the unwavering support of friends, fans, and prayers. He now aims to use his experience to spread awareness through music, addressing the prevalent issue of prostate enlargement.

Gratitude and Divine Assignments

Obey's journey through the health scare was filled with fear and uncertainty, but also with a profound sense of gratitude for the second chance at life he believes was granted by God. "God told me I had not finished what he sent me to do on earth," Obey shared, revealing a deep-seated belief in his purpose and divine assignments still awaiting him. This revelation has not only spurred him to recovery but also to plan more philanthropic works, demonstrating his resilience and dedication to giving back to the community.

Raising Awareness through Music

In an effort to educate and inform the public about prostate health, Obey is in the process of creating a song that encapsulates his ordeal with prostate enlargement. By sharing his personal experience, he hopes to shine a light on a condition that affects many men over the age of 40, emphasizing the importance of medical attention and early detection. This initiative underscores Obey's commitment to using his platform for the greater good, leveraging his influence to make a positive impact beyond the music industry.

Continued Philanthropy and Future Plans

Despite the challenges posed by his health, Obey remains steadfast in his mission to help others. His plans for his 82nd birthday include carrying out philanthropic initiatives across nine locations, including schools for the blind and lepers colonies, culminating in a thanksgiving service at the Decross Gospel Mission, Lagos. These activities reflect Obey's generous spirit and his desire to make a meaningful difference in the lives of the less fortunate.

As Ebenezer Obey looks forward to celebrating his 82nd birthday, his story serves as a powerful testament to the strength of the human spirit and the impact of faith and community support in overcoming life's hurdles. Through his music and philanthropy, Obey continues to inspire and encourage others, proving that it's never too late to make a significant contribution to society.