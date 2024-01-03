EasyRx and Nexa3D: Revolutionizing Digital Dentistry with Integrated 3D Printing

EasyRx, a frontrunner in universal lab prescriptions, digital workflow, and 3D software for dental and orthodontic practices, has joined forces with Nexa3D, a trailblazer in 3D printing and digital dentistry. This strategic partnership integrates Nexa3D’s cutting-edge additive manufacturing technology into EasyRx’s digital workflow, revolutionizing and streamlining the experience for dental labs and practices.

Transforming the Dental Landscape

With an aim to set a new standard in patient care, the collaboration has been designed to deliver a more efficient and high-tech workflow, a demand that is steadily growing among users. Nexa3D’s ultrafast polymer 3D printers are reputed to provide up to 20x productivity gains, enabling dental practices and labs to minimize manual tasks. This innovative solution allows dental professionals to focus more on delivering quality patient care, thereby enhancing the overall patient experience.

A Promising Future

3D printing technology is experiencing rapid adoption in dental labs, with an astounding 96% of labs with over 5 employees already utilizing this technology. This surge is predicted to maintain a compound annual growth rate of 26.1% from 2023 to 2030. Dental labs are now considering multi-material 3D printing technology to scale their 3D print business. This allows for simultaneous production of diverse applications and reduces the need for extensive post-processing.

Scaling Up with Multi-Material 3D Printers

Multi-material 3D printing brings significant advantages to dental labs and their customers, enabling faster output and increased productivity. As the market demands grow, it is an opportune time for labs to enhance their existing 3D printing capabilities with multi-material printers. The strategic collaboration between EasyRx and Nexa3D is a testament to this trend, setting the stage for an exciting new era in digital dentistry.