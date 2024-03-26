Easter Walk-In Vaccination Clinics Open in Peterborough to Combat Measles Spike

With measles cases on the rise across England, Peterborough is set to open walk-in vaccination clinics over Easter in a strategic move to increase vaccine uptake. The initiative, as per the Cambridgeshire & Peterborough Integrated Care System (ICS), targets to improve the lower than average second dose vaccination rate of 85.5% in the area, contrasting the county's higher rate of 93.2%. This effort comes in response to the alarming statistic that 9.5% of children in the East of England lack protection against measles by the age of five.

Urgent Response to Growing Health Crisis

Since January, more than 1,450 individuals have received crucial vaccinations at these clinics, covering MMR (measles, mumps, and rubella), HPV, Meningitis, and DTP (diphtheria, tetanus, and polio). Cali Makewell, the vaccination programme lead at NHS Cambridgeshire & Peterborough ICB, expressed satisfaction with the turnout so far. She emphasized the importance of school-age children, who will be offered vaccinations like HPV at school, to have their consent forms signed and returned promptly. Adults unsure about their vaccination status are encouraged to consult with their GP.

Venues and Accessibility

Walk-in clinics, strategically located at Peterborough Town Hall, Doddington Hospital, the Grafton Centre, the Priory Centre, and the Oak Tree Centre, aim to make vaccinations accessible to a wider audience. These clinics will offer all necessary vaccinations based on age, with the MMR vaccine available for individuals over one year old, HPV for those aged 12 to 24, meningitis vaccinations for 13 to 24-year-olds, and DTP for individuals over 14. Appointments can be booked in advance, ensuring efficient service to the community.

Community and Health Officials' Call to Action

Health officials are steadfast in their call to parents to ensure their children's vaccinations are up to date, especially in light of the 122 cases reported in the week ending March 18, marking the highest number since 2012. The initiative has seen unique approaches like V's Punjabi Grill utilizing an outdoor marquee during the pandemic to facilitate vaccinations. The tragic loss of Renae, a 10-year-old girl to complications from measles, underscores the critical importance of vaccination efforts. As the region battles this increase in cases, the community's participation in these vaccination clinics could be pivotal in curtailing the spread of measles.

As the Easter walk-in clinics open their doors, the effort to combat the measles spike in Peterborough and beyond represents a crucial step in safeguarding public health. With the support of the community and health officials' coordinated efforts, there is hope for a significant increase in vaccination rates, ultimately aiming to protect the most vulnerable and prevent further outbreaks. This initiative not only addresses immediate health concerns but also reinforces the importance of vaccination as a cornerstone of community health.