EastEnders' Patsy Palmer's Brother Albert Harris Heads to Rehab to Rebuild Bonds

Albert Harris, brother to EastEnders star Patsy Palmer, has publicly announced his decision to enter rehab, aiming for a fresh start and familial reconciliation. Released from prison in 2022 after a sentence for armed robbery, Harris seeks to overcome his methadone dependency and mend his relationship with his sister, amidst a lifelong battle with heroin addiction. This move comes in the wake of a year-long silence between the siblings, attributed to geographical distance and Harris's criminal past.

Harris's journey into rehab is not just about personal healing but also about giving back. Expressing a desire to transition into roles that allow him to support others battling addictions, he envisions a future where his experiences can serve as a beacon of hope for many.

Despite the challenges posed by his methadone dependency, Harris remains committed to his recovery, attending Narcotics Anonymous meetings and staying clean from heroin for over a year. His story underscores the belief that change is possible at any age, especially with the right support and determination.

A Sibling's Support

The bond between Patsy Palmer and Albert Harris goes beyond familial ties, extending into shared experiences in the arts and struggles with substance abuse. Patsy, who has faced her own battles with drug use, has previously invested in her brother's recovery, highlighting the depth of their connection.

Albert's current steps towards rehabilitation are not just for his wellbeing but also a gesture to honor their relationship and their mother. As Albert embarks on this journey, the support from his sister and the hope of reuniting with her play a pivotal role in his motivation.