East Ross NHS Team to Host Free Community Event in Alness

A wave of anticipation sweeps through the town of Alness as the East Ross NHS team prepares to host a series of free community-oriented events. Aimed at the local and surrounding communities, the initiative offers a bounty of services and advice that caters to a variety of needs.

Empowering Through Knowledge

In an age where information is power, the East Ross NHS team is offering assistance in arranging Power of Attorney. This is a significant service that empowers individuals to make informed decisions about who will handle their affairs should they become unable to do so themselves. The sessions will provide clear instructions and guidance, enabling attendees to navigate this complex and vital process with ease.

Investing in Health

The event is not just about information but also about health. Recognizing the importance of physical wellbeing, the team has arranged for consultations with physiotherapy staff. These experts will provide advice on improving mobility and reducing falls, contributing to a healthier and safer community. In addition, free blood pressure checks will be on offer, ensuring that attendees can keep abreast of this crucial aspect of their health.

Creating Connections

Recognizing that a sense of community is pivotal to wellbeing, the event will also provide information on local events and community groups. This is an opportunity for attendees to discover what’s happening in their area, connect with like-minded individuals, and become more involved in their community. The drop-in event is scheduled to occur on January 11, 18, 25, and February 1 at the Averon Centre, a hub of community activity. Attendees will be welcomed with the warmth of tea and coffee, fostering a comfortable and friendly atmosphere.