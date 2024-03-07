East Lothian Mum Battles Health Risks from Mould in Temporary Home

Emma Bald, a 28-year-old mother from East Lothian, is facing severe health and safety concerns due to rampant mould and fungi in her temporary Musselburgh accommodation. Since moving in November 2021, she and her toddler, who are both at high risk of asthma, have been living in conditions that she describes as unsafe. Emma's pleas for help have been met with insufficient responses, further exacerbating her distress and mental health.

Unsafe Living Conditions

Upon moving into the flat during her pregnancy, Emma discovered the presence of damp and mould, issues that she was assured would be addressed but have since worsened. The emergence of fungi on her walls has raised serious concerns about the health implications for her and her young son. Despite reporting these issues, the local authority's response has been limited to an inspection that acknowledged the need for exterior repairs before any internal remediation could occur. Emma's situation is further complicated by security concerns, with a non-secure main entrance and incidents of anti-social behavior exacerbating her feeling of vulnerability.

Impact on Mental Health and Future

Living in such conditions for over two years has taken a toll on Emma's mental health, leading to depression and anxiety. The isolation from her family and the continuous struggle for a safe and permanent home have left her feeling helpless. The uncertainty surrounding her living situation also impacts her son's future, particularly regarding his education and social development, as Emma faces challenges in planning for nursery admissions without knowing where they will live.

Response from Authorities

The council has stated that there are procedures for reporting property issues and that their housing and property teams work hard to address such concerns. They have also mentioned recent updates to their guidance on preventing damp and mould. However, for Emma and her son, the actions taken so far have not alleviated the dire conditions they face daily. The story of their struggle sheds light on the broader issues of housing safety and tenant rights, particularly for those in temporary accommodations.

Emma's ordeal is a stark reminder of the importance of adequate housing as a fundamental human right and the need for swift, effective action by local authorities to ensure the safety and well-being of all residents. As the community rallies around Emma, the hope is for a resolution that provides her and her son with a healthy, secure, and permanent home.