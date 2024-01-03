en English
Disaster

Earthquake in Japan: Measures to Prevent Disease Outbreak in Evacuation Shelters

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 5:07 am EST
Earthquake in Japan: Measures to Prevent Disease Outbreak in Evacuation Shelters

The Noto Peninsula in Japan was convulsed by a powerful earthquake on New Year’s Day, triggering a major tsunami warning and leaving in its wake a swathe of destruction and death. With at least 48 confirmed fatalities and many residents trapped under collapsed homes, the devastation was a grim reminder of the 2011 earthquake in northeastern Japan. The catastrophe led the Health, Labor and Welfare Ministry to issue guidelines to prevent the spread of infectious diseases among the 33,400 individuals seeking refuge in evacuation shelters.

Preventing Disease Outbreaks In The Face Of Disaster

Outlined on January 1, the ministry’s guidelines emphasize the importance of basic hygiene practices such as wearing masks, regular hand washing, and ensuring good ventilation by opening doors and windows—particularly in overcrowded shelters and when mechanical ventilation is insufficient. In response to potential water shortages, Professor Erisa Sugawara from Tokyo Healthcare University has recommended stockpiling alcohol disinfectant at government-designated shelters and using wet towels for hand hygiene elsewhere.

Additional Precautions At Evacuation Sites

The Society for Disaster Shelter and Refugee Life has published additional precautions for evacuation sites, focusing on the prevention of hypothermia. Shinsaku Ueda, the society’s representative, urges the importance of wearing appropriate clothing and using materials such as newspapers for insulation. He further emphasizes that individuals exhibiting persistent trembling or slow responses should be hospitalized immediately.

Addressing The Risk Of ‘Economy Class Syndrome’

Another risk underlined is the ‘economy class syndrome,’ a condition caused by remaining in the same seated position for extended periods. This risk is especially pertinent given the cramped conditions in emergency shelters. The Japanese Society of Phlebology, among others, has compiled preventive measures which include toe exercises, walking, calf massages, avoiding prolonged sleep in car seats, and maintaining hydration—all vital to ensure the safety and health of evacuees in these challenging circumstances.

In the midst of the chaos and loss, the resilience and unity of Japan’s people are evident. Their swift response to the tragedy, adherence to safety guidelines, and eagerness to help each other are heartening signals of their indomitable spirit in the face of disaster.

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

