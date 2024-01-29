Early-Onset Dementia: Jana Nelson's Courageous Battle and Public Advocacy

A captivating tale of resilience and acceptance unfolds as 53-year-old Jana Nelson grapples with an unexpected diagnosis of early-onset dementia. Initially attributing her severe mood swings to a possible brain tumour, Nelson found the reality to be far more challenging. Her journey, laden with memory loss, balance issues and emotional fluctuations since 2017, led her to a Stage 4 dementia diagnosis, which has now progressed to stage 5.

Unravelling the Mystery of Early Onset

Early-onset dementia, a condition affecting 5% to 6% of Alzheimer's cases before the age of 65, has left an indelible mark on Nelson's life. The Idaho native, with a past marred by fetal alcohol syndrome and a brain surgery in 2013, had a glittering educational background and a successful career as a business manager for mixed martial arts fighters. Today, she grapples with basic cognitive tasks, a stark contrast to her former self.

A Glimpse into Alzheimer's and PCA

Alzheimer's, the most common cause of dementia, accounts for 60% to 80% of all cases. New research published by The Lancet, however, sheds light on a closely related condition - Posterior Cortical Atrophy (PCA), which is highly specific for underlying Alzheimer's disease pathology. In fact, the study found that 94% of patients diagnosed with PCA also had Alzheimer's.

From Personal Struggles to Public Advocacy

Nelson's courageous battle with dementia has transcended personal boundaries. Her documented experiences on TikTok have resonated with thousands across the globe, fostering a sense of community and shared struggle among those affected by similar conditions. As she prepares herself for round-the-clock home care within the next year, her story serves as a poignant reminder of the urgent need for early detection, increased awareness and standard diagnostic criteria for conditions like PCA.