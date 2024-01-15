Early Life Adversity Linked to Faster Brain Development: A*STAR Study

In a breakthrough development, researchers at A*STAR’s Singapore Institute for Clinical Sciences (SICS) have found a link between early life adversity (ELA) and accelerated brain development in children, especially during the preschool years. The research, which used neuroimaging data from the Growing Up in Singapore Towards healthy Outcomes (GUSTO) cohort, found that children who experience ELA, such as maternal health complications during pregnancy, demonstrate a faster pace of brain development.

The Adaptive Nature of Brain Development

This speedier development is thought to be an adaptive response to adverse conditions, enabling the child’s brain to learn, adapt and react faster to circumstances. However, this rapid development may also lead to increased risk of cognitive and mental health problems later in life.

Scoring Framework and MRI Scans

The researchers used a scoring framework for ELA along with multi-modal MRI scans of 549 children at varying ages. They discovered a link between higher levels of ELA and a quicker decline in structure-function coupling (SC-FC) between ages 4.5 and 6. This decline indicates a shorter window for neuroplasticity and adaptive learning, underscoring the need for early intervention.

Impact of the Findings

The study, led by Dr Tan Ai Peng and Dr Chan Shi Yu, not only provides crucial insights into the effects of ELA on brain development but also opens up potential avenues for future research. This includes studying the long-term effects of ELA on brain aging and exploring the effectiveness of interventions such as cognitive behavioural therapy to mitigate the impact of ELA.