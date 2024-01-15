en English
Health

Early Life Adversity Linked to Faster Brain Development: A*STAR Study

By: Waqas Arain
Published: January 14, 2024 at 9:22 pm EST
Early Life Adversity Linked to Faster Brain Development: A*STAR Study

In a breakthrough development, researchers at A*STAR’s Singapore Institute for Clinical Sciences (SICS) have found a link between early life adversity (ELA) and accelerated brain development in children, especially during the preschool years. The research, which used neuroimaging data from the Growing Up in Singapore Towards healthy Outcomes (GUSTO) cohort, found that children who experience ELA, such as maternal health complications during pregnancy, demonstrate a faster pace of brain development.

The Adaptive Nature of Brain Development

This speedier development is thought to be an adaptive response to adverse conditions, enabling the child’s brain to learn, adapt and react faster to circumstances. However, this rapid development may also lead to increased risk of cognitive and mental health problems later in life.

Scoring Framework and MRI Scans

The researchers used a scoring framework for ELA along with multi-modal MRI scans of 549 children at varying ages. They discovered a link between higher levels of ELA and a quicker decline in structure-function coupling (SC-FC) between ages 4.5 and 6. This decline indicates a shorter window for neuroplasticity and adaptive learning, underscoring the need for early intervention.

Impact of the Findings

The study, led by Dr Tan Ai Peng and Dr Chan Shi Yu, not only provides crucial insights into the effects of ELA on brain development but also opens up potential avenues for future research. This includes studying the long-term effects of ELA on brain aging and exploring the effectiveness of interventions such as cognitive behavioural therapy to mitigate the impact of ELA.

Health Science & Technology Singapore
Waqas Arain

Waqas Arain, with a prestigious journalistic stint across prestigious media institutions such as ARY News TV, Dawn.com, and Apna Television Group spanning more than seven years, holds an immense wealth of experience. He is a proficient reporter, showcasing remarkable adeptness in critical and inventive thought which aids him in dealing effectively with a wide array of topics. Waqas exhibits an innate ability to master complex ideas swiftly and then convey these intricately woven narratives in a compelling manner, responsive to various themes and prevailing world affairs. Being an effective communicator and a cooperative team member, he excels in high-pressure situations and fosters harmonious relationships within the team.

