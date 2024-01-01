en English
Health

Early Diagnostic Paracentesis Urged for Hospitalized Cirrhosis & Ascites Patients

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 1, 2024 at 2:29 am EST | Updated: Jan 1, 2024 at 3:04 am EST
Early Diagnostic Paracentesis Urged for Hospitalized Cirrhosis & Ascites Patients

A recent medical publication has underscored the critical need for early diagnostic paracentesis in all patients with cirrhosis and ascites who are admitted to hospital, even if they display no symptoms. This procedure is essential for evaluating the presence of spontaneous bacterial peritonitis (SBP) – a condition that may not present typical symptoms in up to one-third of patients. Instead, these patients may exhibit conditions such as encephalopathy or acute kidney injury.

Low Early Paracentesis Rates

An examination of over 10,000 patients admitted with cirrhosis and ascites revealed startlingly low rates of early paracentesis. Only 14 percent of these patients underwent early paracentesis, while a staggering 78 percent did not receive the procedure at all.

Best Practices for Paracentesis

According to the publication, best practices for paracentesis include administering an albumin infusion at a rate of 6-8 g/L of ascitic fluid removed. This measure is designed to prevent post-paracentesis circulatory dysfunction, especially when more than 5 L of fluid is extracted. Furthermore, the procedure is deemed safe even for patients with coagulopathy. Neither elevated prothrombin time nor thrombocytopenia should be considered contraindications. In fact, it is advised not to transfuse clotting factors or platelets in these cases.

Use of Antibiotics and Albumin

For patients with cirrhosis and upper gastrointestinal bleeding, antibiotic prophylaxis is advised, preferably with IV ceftriaxone. Moreover, the use of IV albumin alongside antibiotics has been shown to improve survival rates in patients with cirrhosis and SBP. These insights are part of the clinical pearls shared by EMedHome.com, an online resource providing emergency medicine expertise.

Further studies examining the outcomes of patients with cirrhosis and ascites who underwent outpatient paracentesis by Interventional Radiology at a medical center found a 20% mortality rate and complications such as hepatic encephalopathy and acute kidney injury. This underscores the need for incorporating paracentesis within a multidisciplinary management model and the importance of early TIPS in eligible patients.

Health Science & Technology
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

