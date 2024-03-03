Early Detection Crucial in Mild Cognitive Impairment: Jonel Dershem's Six-Year Diagnosis Journey

Jonel Dershem first noticed memory issues in 2016 post-breast cancer surgery, attributing lapses to chemotherapy and stress. Yet, it wasn't until December 2022, after experiencing significant cognitive decline, that she was diagnosed with mild cognitive impairment (MCI). This condition, while disruptive, doesn't fully hinder daily function but may precede dementia. Dershem's delayed diagnosis underscores a broader issue: the urgent need for increased awareness and early detection of MCI among both patients and healthcare providers.

Understanding Mild Cognitive Impairment

MCI is often a precursor to dementia, causing noticeable problems in daily life, such as forgetfulness and difficulty completing routine tasks. According to Ronald Petersen, director of the Mayo Clinic Alzheimer's Disease Research Center, MCI is a subtle condition that requires attention when repetitive forgetfulness or cognitive issues arise. Alarmingly, a study in Alzheimer's & Dementia projects a significant rise in MCI cases, estimating 14.4 million affected individuals in the U.S. by 2025.

The Importance of Early Diagnosis

Early detection of MCI can delay disease progression, yet, as Dershem's case illustrates, diagnosis is often significantly delayed. Dershem raised concerns multiple times before her diagnosis, reflecting a common trend of underdiagnosis. Research suggests that approximately 92 percent of people with MCI are undiagnosed. Early diagnosis allows for the exploration of treatment options like lecanemab, which can slow the progression of dementia but is more effective when the disease is caught early.

Advancing Toward Better Outcomes

After her diagnosis, Dershem retired from her medical practice and began treatment with lecanemab. This transition and treatment highlight the need for proactive measures in managing cognitive health. Patients are encouraged to discuss any cognitive concerns with their doctors and consider early testing and intervention. The rise of new treatments offers hope, but the key lies in early detection and the proactive management of cognitive health. The story of Jonel Dershem is a powerful reminder of the critical importance of awareness, timely diagnosis, and intervention in the face of MCI and potential dementia.