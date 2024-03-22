Early Allergy Season Hits U.S. Hard: Over 80 Million Suffer Amid Climate Change

The onset of allergy season in the United States has been swift and severe, catching more than 80 million Americans in the throes of sneezing, itchy eyes, and other discomforting symptoms. A mild winter and the effects of climate change have led to an unexpectedly early and intense season, with pollen counts skyrocketing across the nation. Experts from the Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America and local allergists provide insights into the current situation and offer advice on how to mitigate suffering.

Advertisment

Climate Change Intensifies Allergy Seasons

Climate change is playing a significant role in lengthening and intensifying allergy seasons, with warmer temperatures and longer growing seasons increasing pollen concentrations. Cities such as Wichita, Kansas; Virginia Beach, Virginia; and Dallas are now among the hardest hit, with sufferers experiencing more severe symptoms than ever before. The Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America's annual ranking sheds light on the cities where allergies pose the greatest challenge, taking into account factors like over-the-counter medicine use, pollen counts, and the availability of allergy specialists.

Strategies for Managing Allergies

Advertisment

Preventing exposure to allergens is crucial, though challenging, during peak allergy season. Experts recommend keeping windows closed at home and in the car, avoiding outdoor activities when pollen counts are high, and changing clothes after returning indoors. Pollen trackers, such as the one provided by the American Academy of Allergy Asthma and Immunology, can help individuals plan their activities around lower pollen counts. Identifying specific allergens through testing can also guide the choice of over-the-counter remedies or immunotherapies to alleviate symptoms.

Looking Ahead: Adapting to a New Normal

As climate change continues to affect seasonal patterns, adapting to longer and more intense allergy seasons may become a new normal for millions of Americans. While over-the-counter medications and immunotherapies offer relief, broader strategies addressing climate change and environmental health are necessary to mitigate the root causes of worsening allergy seasons. The discussion around urban planning, pollution control, and climate action is ever more pertinent as individuals and communities seek ways to cope with these changing conditions.