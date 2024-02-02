Eagles Autism Foundation Invests $6.2M in Autism Research and Care Projects

The Eagles Autism Foundation has made an impressive stride in the field of autism research and care, with a whopping $6.2 million in funding earmarked for 34 diverse projects. These funds were painstakingly amassed through the previous year's Eagles Autism Challenge and several associated fundraising campaigns.

Beneficiaries of the Grant

The significant grants are set to bolster several recipients including esteemed educational institutions like Drexel University, Perelman School of Medicine at the University of Pennsylvania, and local organizations such as A Step Up Academy, Center for Autism, Center for Autism Research at Children's Hospital of Philadelphia, Ken's Krew, and Kinney Center for Autism Education and Support.

A Commitment to Advancing Autism Research and Care

Underpinning their unwavering commitment to advancing autism research and care, Chairman and CEO of the Philadelphia Eagles, Jeffrey Lurie, underscored the meticulous selection process that was managed by a scientific review panel. This panel, helmed by Dr. DiCicco-Bloom, comprised of leading experts in the field, who rigorously evaluated each proposal before making the final decisions.

A Call to Action

This announcement also serves as a rallying cry for continued support and participation in the forthcoming 7th annual Eagles Autism Challenge, slated for May 18. The event not only seeks to raise substantial funds for autism research and care but also aims to bring attention to the challenges faced by those living with autism and the urgent necessity for advanced research and support in this field.