Health

E. Joseph Steier, III Honored with McKnight’s Pinnacle Thought Leader Award 2024

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 2, 2024 at 1:26 pm EST
E. Joseph Steier, III, the esteemed President and CEO of Signature HealthCARE, has been honored with the prestigious McKnight’s Pinnacle Thought Leader Award for 2024. This accolade, bestowed by McKnight’s Long-Term Care News, salutes individuals who have profoundly shaped the senior care, skilled nursing, and home care sectors.

A Shining Resume in Senior Care

Steier’s illustrious career extends over three decades, marked by significant roles in diverse healthcare organizations. His crowning achievement, however, is his dynamic leadership at Signature HealthCARE. This healthcare powerhouse operates 76 senior care facilities across eight states and employs over 8,800 dedicated professionals. Steier’s exceptional stewardship has led numerous facilities to be recognized as Best Nursing Homes in America by renowned publications such as U.S. News and World Report and Newsweek.

Driving Innovation in Skilled Nursing

Steier has emerged as a powerful influence in the field of skilled nursing. His impact resonates beyond his administrative roles, extending to the creation of businesses, authoring insightful articles and publications, and delivering inspiring keynote speeches. Under Steier’s visionary guidance, Signature HealthCARE champions a culture of Learning, Spirituality, and Innovation, buttressed by their Sacred 7 Principles.

Acknowledged Excellence in Healthcare

The company’s commitment to high-quality care has not gone unnoticed. Signature HealthCARE has earned five-star ratings from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services and QAPI accreditation, testifying to their superior standards. Further, it has been named a Best Place to Work in Kentucky by the Kentucky Chamber of Commerce multiple times, reinforcing its status as a desirable employer. McKnight’s Long-Term Care News, a key magazine in the long-term care industry, acknowledges the company’s focus on skilled nursing facilities through this well-deserved award to Steier.

Health United States
Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

