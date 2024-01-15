Dyson Unveils Global Indoor Air Quality Data, Revealing Key Pollution Trends

In a groundbreaking endeavor, Dyson has unveiled the results of its Global Connected Air Quality Data project. The project utilized data from over 2.5 million Dyson air purifiers, collected between 2022 and 2023, to provide an in-depth evaluation of indoor air pollution levels in various global regions. With over half a trillion data points gathered via the MyDyson app, the project offers an unprecedented glimpse into the composition and trends of indoor pollutants.

Indoor Pollutants: PM2.5 and VOCs

The project's focus was primarily on Particulate Matter 2.5 (PM2.5) and Volatile Organic Compounds (VOCs), the primary culprits of indoor air pollution. PM2.5 particles, tiny enough to be inhaled, often emanate from combustion sources, wood burners, and even pet dander. It was found that PM2.5 levels inside homes exceeded outdoor levels in almost all countries for at least half the year. The indoor pollution peak occurred during winter, with February demonstrating the largest discrepancy between indoor and outdoor PM2.5 levels.

Dyson's data showed that Dublin, Ireland, had higher indoor PM2.5 levels than the global average, almost twice the safe exposure guidelines set by the World Health Organization (WHO). Moreover, indoor pollution levels spiked during evenings, coinciding with the typical hours when people are at home.

VOCs: Highest in Europe

On the other side of the spectrum, VOC levels were highest in European cities and countries. Munich, Beijing, and German cities, including Cologne and Berlin, topped the charts for VOC concentrations. VOCs, unlike PM2.5 particles, originate from a variety of sources such as cleaning products, paints, and even cosmetics.

Data: A Tool and an Educator

The extensive data collected serves a dual purpose. For Dyson, it is a vital engineering tool that aids in the continuous improvement of their air purifiers. For the global audience, it acts as an educational resource, raising awareness about the importance of indoor air quality. Professor Hugh Montgomery, Chair of Intensive Care Medicine at UCL, underscored the criticality of understanding and reducing exposure to indoor pollution, which has far-reaching health implications.