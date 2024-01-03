Dyson Global Dust Study 2023: Unmasking the Disconnect in Indian Pet Owners’ Cleaning Habits

The Dyson Global Dust Study 2023, a survey encompassing 33,997 participants across 39 countries, has surfaced startling revelations regarding the cleaning habits of pet owners in India. The study unmasks a stark disparity between awareness and action, particularly among Indian pet owners, concerning household dust and its potential impact on well-being.

Disparity between Awareness and Action

The study underscores that while Indian pet owners are cognizant of the potential presence of viruses in household dust, only 27% of them practice daily cleaning. A significant disconnect is observed between recognizing the importance of cleaning and the actual execution of regular cleaning habits. Merely 28% of pet owners shoulder the complete responsibility for cleaning their homes, indicating a chasm in health-conscious behaviour.

Impact on Household Health

Household dust, innocuous as it seems, can be detrimental to health. Pets contribute to household dust through hair, dander, and skin flakes, which can cause allergic reactions and respiratory issues. However, less than half of the Indian pet owners believe that household dust contributes to allergies. This disconnect, coupled with the fact that pet care industry in India is witnessing a rapid growth (16.5% annual increase, projected to reach $1,932.6 million by 2030), underlines the urgency for effective cleaning routines.

Microscopic Threats and Solutions

Monika Stuczen, Dyson’s Research Scientist in Microbiology, underscores the often-overlooked threat of microscopic particles that live on pets. These invisible particulates can spread around the home, contributing significantly to indoor air pollution. Dyson’s Pet Groom Tool is introduced as a potential solution, helping Indian pet owners to manage pet hair challenges efficiently. In conclusion, the study accentuates the need for regular cleaning, irrespective of the pet’s hair length, to control both visible pet hair and invisible microscopic particles.