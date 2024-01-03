Dyne Therapeutics Announces Promising Initial Clinical Data from ACHIEVE and DELIVER Trials

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage company leading the charge in muscle disease therapeutics, has unveiled promising data from its ACHIEVE trial of DYNE-101 for myotonic dystrophy type 1 (DM1) and DELIVER trial of DYNE-251 for Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD). The company’s FORCE platform, employed in developing these targeted therapeutics, has demonstrated positive results, including proof-of-concept and validation for treating rare muscle diseases.

Compelling Clinical Data

The clinical data presented showed dose-dependent improvements in patients with DM1, exceeding the dystrophin production levels of the current standard of care for DMD at a lower dose. The trials have also revealed functional improvements, such as correction of splicing and myotonia in DM1 and increased dystrophin expression in DMD. So far, nearly 600 doses have been administered across both trials, with plans to optimize dose regimens and commence registrational cohorts by the end of 2024.

Strong Safety Profiles

Both DYNE-101 and DYNE-251 boast favorable safety profiles, with the majority of treatment-emergent adverse events being mild or moderate. Importantly, there have been no serious treatment-emergent adverse events connected to the drugs. Dyne Therapeutics has been proactive in involving individuals living with DMD and DM1 in their drug development process, leading to more thoughtful and sensitive trial designs.

Future Steps

Further data from higher dose cohorts is expected in the second half of 2024. All participants who completed the trials have enrolled in a 24-week open-label extension. Dyne will host a virtual event to discuss the ACHIEVE and DELIVER data with leading neuromuscular disease experts. This collaborative approach has allowed Dyne to build trust between the public, government, and industry stakeholders, while also producing more informative and meaningful outcomes from clinical studies.