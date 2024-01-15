en English
Health

DVLA Guidelines: Assessing Drivers with Alcohol or Drug Misuse or Dependence

By: Geeta Pillai
Published: January 15, 2024 at 7:35 am EST
The Driver and Vehicle Licensing Agency (DVLA) has set forth exhaustive guidelines for medical professionals assessing drivers with histories of alcohol or drug misuse or dependence. These guidelines provide a robust framework for understanding the implications of alcohol and drug misuse and dependence on driving licenses, shaping the course of action for individuals grappling with these issues.

Understanding Alcohol Misuse and Dependence

Alcohol misuse, as defined by the DVLA, refers to any behavior, disease, or other aftermath detrimental to the individual, their family, or the larger society. This misuse might lead to dependence, aligning with the World Health Organization’s (WHO) F10.1 classification in the International Classification of Diseases (ICD-10). The DVLA’s definition of controlled drinking stays within the government’s recommended limit of 14 units per week.

Alcohol Dependence: A Deeper Look

Alcohol dependence is described as an alcohol usage pattern resulting in significant impairment. Potential indicators may include withdrawal symptoms, increased tolerance, and seizures. It falls under the WHO’s F10.2 classification (ICD-10). Drivers diagnosed with alcohol-related disorders may see their licenses impacted, with seizures deemed as provoked in terms of licensing.

Drug Misuse and Dependence: The DVLA Guidelines

Drug misuse or dependence is categorized under WHO F11 to F19 (ICD-10) in the DVLA guidelines. Assessment for single-substance misuse differs from that for multiple substance problems. Methadone and buprenorphine treatment programs have specific criteria for licensing and necessitate annual medical reviews. Similar to alcohol-induced seizures, drug-induced seizures are considered provoked for licensing purposes.

High-Risk Offenders and Licensing

High-risk offenders, defined by certain alcohol-related driving convictions, are required to undergo medical examinations and blood tests to determine eligibility for license reinstatement. Licenses may be granted conditionally or refused entirely, based on the individual’s history and current status regarding alcohol or drug misuse or dependence.

author

Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

