Duplicate Image Error Rectified in DMHF Model Scientific Study

In a meticulous demonstration of scientific integrity, an unintentional error in a research article has been identified and rectified. The error pertained to Figure 3d, where the original article inadvertently utilized a duplicate image from an earlier study for the DMHF (Dilated Myocardial Hypertrophy Failure) group.

Impact on the Study

The authors of the study have reassured the scientific community that this error had no influence on the conclusions drawn or the outcomes of the study. They emphasized that the morphology of the DMHF did not exhibit any alteration between the previous and the current research, thereby validating the robustness of the study's findings despite the erroneous image.

The Article's Focus

The primary objective of the study was to probe the morphological transformations induced by the treatments Empagliflozin and Sotagliflozin in the DMHF model. This investigation drew upon results from prior research as reference points. Consequently, the inadvertent duplication of the image did not distort the study's trajectory or its ultimate findings.

Addressing the Error

To rectify the mistake, the authors updated the article, replacing the original Figure 3 with a new one. This rectification aims to offer a more accurate and representative depiction of the study's findings, thereby reinforcing the scientific record's integrity and reliability.

The corrective action taken by the authors, Zahra Yari, Danial Fotros, and Azita Hekmatdoost, demonstrates the commitment to upholding the highest standards of scientific research. The article's license under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License ensures that the rectified version of the study will be accessible for further research and scrutiny.