Health

Dundee Mother Suffers from Unremoved Brain Tumor: The Case Against Dr. Sam Eljamel

author
By: Ayesha Mumtaz
Published: January 3, 2024 at 1:06 am EST
Dundee Mother Suffers from Unremoved Brain Tumor: The Case Against Dr. Sam Eljamel

A mother in Dundee has been left with severe trauma and facial disfigurement after believing that a brain tumor had been completely removed by Dr. Sam Eljamel in 1998. The aftermath of the surgery saw the woman, who wishes to remain anonymous, experiencing vision loss in her left eye and grappling with short-term memory issues. The benign tumor, contrary to what she was led to believe, has since regrown, adding to the physical and emotional toll.

The Case Against Dr. Eljamel

This case adds another layer to the mounting accusations against Dr. Eljamel, who has since fled to Libya following the exposure of his malpractice. Employed by NHS Tayside from 1995 until his suspension in 2013, Eljamel’s medical history is now under intense scrutiny. While NHS Tayside claims they were first alerted to complaints against Eljamel in 2011, evidence suggests that concerns were raised as early as a decade prior. This disparity raises questions about the transparency and accountability within the organization.

Victim’s Family Speaks Out

The patient’s daughter, who has chosen to stay out of the public eye, has publicly condemned Eljamel for his actions, branding him a ‘coward’ for his repeated negligence and subsequent flight from Scotland. The emergence of this case can be attributed to the relentless reporting of The Courier and the advocacy of those affected by Eljamel’s negligence.

Public Inquiry Underway

In light of the damning revelations and years of campaigning by victims and their families, First Minister Humza Yousaf has ordered a public inquiry into Eljamel’s conduct. NHS Tayside has urged any former patients with concerns about their treatment under Eljamel to contact their Patient Liaison Response Team. They have expressed their commitment to fully participating in the Public Inquiry, a move that is hoped will bring justice to those affected by Eljamel’s actions and ensure such medical malpractice is not repeated.

Health United Kingdom
author

Ayesha Mumtaz

With a rich academic foundation in English, Ayesha Mumtaz seamlessly fuses her love for writing and journalism to deliver impactful narratives through the lens of global media. Prior to gracing our newsroom, she sharpened her editorial prowess at Travel Heights Magazine. Ayesha's journalistic canvas spans across international headlines, breaking news, immersive editorials, intricate feature pieces, and riveting media interactions. Driven by a commitment to excellence, she consistently captivates her audience with poignant stories. Ayesha Mumtaz is not just a correspondent; she's a force of change, making her an integral cornerstone of our global news team.

