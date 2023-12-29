en English
Health

Dundee Couple’s Journey through Dementia Illuminates Scotland’s Healthcare Initiative

By: Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed
Published: December 28, 2023 at 8:39 pm EST | Updated: Dec 29, 2023 at 11:29 pm EST
Dundee Couple’s Journey through Dementia Illuminates Scotland’s Healthcare Initiative

For half a century, Harry and Ann Roger, a couple based in Broughty Ferry, Dundee, have journeyed together through the highs and lows of life.

Their love story started on the assembly line of the Timex watch factory and has now led them to a different challenge—the battle against dementia.

Today, at the ripe age of 91, Harry has been diagnosed with vascular dementia, a debilitating condition that affects nearly 90,000 people across Scotland.

Support from Dundee Health and Social Care Partnership

Despite the daunting diagnosis, the couple is not alone in their fight. They are presently receiving aid from a program organized by the Dundee Health and Social Care Partnership.

This initiative seeks to enable individuals like Harry to continue living at home for as long as feasible, thereby preserving their autonomy and dignity.

Health United Kingdom
Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Hailing from Nigeria, Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed stands as a distinguished political scientist and a seasoned journalist for BNN Nigeria. Backed by robust academic credentials and a vast journalistic journey, he offers razor-sharp analysis and in-depth insights into global occurrences. Nasiru's profound expertise enriches the newsroom, ensuring a nuanced understanding of the complex tapestry of international affairs.

