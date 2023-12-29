Dundee Couple’s Journey through Dementia Illuminates Scotland’s Healthcare Initiative

For half a century, Harry and Ann Roger, a couple based in Broughty Ferry, Dundee, have journeyed together through the highs and lows of life.

Their love story started on the assembly line of the Timex watch factory and has now led them to a different challenge—the battle against dementia.

Today, at the ripe age of 91, Harry has been diagnosed with vascular dementia, a debilitating condition that affects nearly 90,000 people across Scotland.

Support from Dundee Health and Social Care Partnership

Despite the daunting diagnosis, the couple is not alone in their fight. They are presently receiving aid from a program organized by the Dundee Health and Social Care Partnership.

This initiative seeks to enable individuals like Harry to continue living at home for as long as feasible, thereby preserving their autonomy and dignity.