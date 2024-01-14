en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Health

Duncan Hospital’s £4.5m Transformation: A New Era for Healthcare in Bihar

author
By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 14, 2024 at 1:01 am EST
Duncan Hospital’s £4.5m Transformation: A New Era for Healthcare in Bihar

The Duncan Hospital, a beacon of healthcare in Bihar, India, is poised for a revolutionary transformation. Founded in 1930 by Scottish physician Dr Cecil Duncan, the hospital is now on the brink of a significant expansion and modernization project. The venture, valued at a substantial 4.5 million, is being funded by the Edinburgh-based charity, EMMS International.

Centenary Vision for Duncan Hospital

Under the umbrella of the Duncan Centenary Vision project, the initiative aims to bolster the hospital’s capacity and services. The plan includes the construction of a new college of nursing and the doubling of the hospital’s bed count. It is a monumental endeavor that will catapult the hospital’s current capacity from around 200 beds to a staggering 500 beds.

In addition to expanding the physical infrastructure, the project also envisions the training of 48 female healthcare workers. This inclusion is a testament to the hospital’s commitment to not just improving healthcare facilities but also empowering women in the region.

Green Energy Solutions

Recognizing the urgency of environmental sustainability, the project will incorporate green energy solutions. Solar panels will be installed, future-proofing the hospital against the escalating challenges of power cuts and heatwaves. This initiative is particularly crucial given the hospital’s location in Bihar, a region that has been grappling with these issues.

Scottish Legacy and Community Impact

The Duncan Hospital’s Scottish legacy, dating back to its establishment by Dr Cecil Duncan, finds a contemporary embodiment in the support from EMMS International. This project, once completed, will significantly bolster the community’s health infrastructure. The hospital, which had been closed during World War II, is an integral part of the Emmanuel Hospital Association group.

The charity is tantalizingly close to achieving its funding goal, needing just 69,000 more to complete the transformation. The project’s completion will not only signify a milestone in the hospital’s evolution but also mark a new chapter in community healthcare in Bihar.

0
Health India
author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Health

See more
1 min ago
Suddie Hospital Commissions Expanded Neonatal Intensive Care Unit
The Suddie Hospital in Guyana has celebrated the commissioning of its expanded Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU), a project that has seen the facility grow from three beds to ten. The $38 million expansion, overseen by the Minister of Health, Dr. Frank Anthony, is part of a larger $500,000 initiative aimed at enhancing NICU facilities
Suddie Hospital Commissions Expanded Neonatal Intensive Care Unit
Ginger Zee Celebrates Amid Social Snub And Health Challenges
12 mins ago
Ginger Zee Celebrates Amid Social Snub And Health Challenges
University Health Graduates Face Tough Transition in Rural Internships
22 mins ago
University Health Graduates Face Tough Transition in Rural Internships
Scotland's Winter Crisis: The Domino Effect of Hospital Handover Delays
3 mins ago
Scotland's Winter Crisis: The Domino Effect of Hospital Handover Delays
Blood Donation Champions: Siblings Pam Fenton and Brian Chandler's Lifesaving Contributions
7 mins ago
Blood Donation Champions: Siblings Pam Fenton and Brian Chandler's Lifesaving Contributions
UK Government Discontinues Sickle Cell Drug Crizanlizumab
8 mins ago
UK Government Discontinues Sickle Cell Drug Crizanlizumab
Latest Headlines
World News
Loyola Marymount Triumphs Over Pacific in Fierce Basketball Faceoff
8 seconds
Loyola Marymount Triumphs Over Pacific in Fierce Basketball Faceoff
EA Sports Adds New Fighters, Enhances Gameplay in UFC 5 Update
12 seconds
EA Sports Adds New Fighters, Enhances Gameplay in UFC 5 Update
Alabama Seals Victory Over Mississippi State in Competitive Basketball Game
13 seconds
Alabama Seals Victory Over Mississippi State in Competitive Basketball Game
Milind Deora Visits Siddhivinayak Temple Amidst Political Transition
18 seconds
Milind Deora Visits Siddhivinayak Temple Amidst Political Transition
Sacramento State Claims Narrow Victory Over Idaho State in Basketball Showdown
22 seconds
Sacramento State Claims Narrow Victory Over Idaho State in Basketball Showdown
Chicago Bulls Clinch Victory Over San Antonio Spurs in High-Scoring NBA Game
25 seconds
Chicago Bulls Clinch Victory Over San Antonio Spurs in High-Scoring NBA Game
Nic Nemeth, Known as Dolph Ziggler in WWE, Joins TNA Wrestling
28 seconds
Nic Nemeth, Known as Dolph Ziggler in WWE, Joins TNA Wrestling
Duke Basketball: A Story of Resilience and Mental Toughness
34 seconds
Duke Basketball: A Story of Resilience and Mental Toughness
China Strongly Opposes Japan's Congratulatory Remark to Taiwan's President-Elect
35 seconds
China Strongly Opposes Japan's Congratulatory Remark to Taiwan's President-Elect
Russian Ambassador Asserts New Phase of Western Aggression in Yemen
2 hours
Russian Ambassador Asserts New Phase of Western Aggression in Yemen
Revealed: Queen Elizabeth II's Peaceful Final Moments Detailed in New Book
2 hours
Revealed: Queen Elizabeth II's Peaceful Final Moments Detailed in New Book
2023 Declared Hottest Year on Record: A Call for Urgent Global Climate Action
2 hours
2023 Declared Hottest Year on Record: A Call for Urgent Global Climate Action
Indian Politician Milind Deora Set to Join Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena Faction
2 hours
Indian Politician Milind Deora Set to Join Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena Faction
Samoa Celebrates Platinum Jubilee of the Bahá’í Faith: A Journey of Spirituality and Unity
2 hours
Samoa Celebrates Platinum Jubilee of the Bahá’í Faith: A Journey of Spirituality and Unity
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
7 hours
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
7 hours
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance
7 hours
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance
COVID-19: Persistent Global Threat with 10,000 Monthly Deaths, Says WHO
7 hours
COVID-19: Persistent Global Threat with 10,000 Monthly Deaths, Says WHO

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app