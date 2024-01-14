Duncan Hospital’s £4.5m Transformation: A New Era for Healthcare in Bihar

The Duncan Hospital, a beacon of healthcare in Bihar, India, is poised for a revolutionary transformation. Founded in 1930 by Scottish physician Dr Cecil Duncan, the hospital is now on the brink of a significant expansion and modernization project. The venture, valued at a substantial 4.5 million, is being funded by the Edinburgh-based charity, EMMS International.

Centenary Vision for Duncan Hospital

Under the umbrella of the Duncan Centenary Vision project, the initiative aims to bolster the hospital’s capacity and services. The plan includes the construction of a new college of nursing and the doubling of the hospital’s bed count. It is a monumental endeavor that will catapult the hospital’s current capacity from around 200 beds to a staggering 500 beds.

In addition to expanding the physical infrastructure, the project also envisions the training of 48 female healthcare workers. This inclusion is a testament to the hospital’s commitment to not just improving healthcare facilities but also empowering women in the region.

Green Energy Solutions

Recognizing the urgency of environmental sustainability, the project will incorporate green energy solutions. Solar panels will be installed, future-proofing the hospital against the escalating challenges of power cuts and heatwaves. This initiative is particularly crucial given the hospital’s location in Bihar, a region that has been grappling with these issues.

Scottish Legacy and Community Impact

The Duncan Hospital’s Scottish legacy, dating back to its establishment by Dr Cecil Duncan, finds a contemporary embodiment in the support from EMMS International. This project, once completed, will significantly bolster the community’s health infrastructure. The hospital, which had been closed during World War II, is an integral part of the Emmanuel Hospital Association group.

The charity is tantalizingly close to achieving its funding goal, needing just 69,000 more to complete the transformation. The project’s completion will not only signify a milestone in the hospital’s evolution but also mark a new chapter in community healthcare in Bihar.