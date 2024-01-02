en English
Health

Dún Laoghaire-Rathdown County Council Disallows Funeral Services in Assembly Rooms

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 2, 2024 at 6:43 am EST
In an unprecedented move, Dún Laoghaire-Rathdown County Council has barred the conduct of funeral services in its grand assembly rooms. This decision comes in the wake of Green Party councillor Eva Dowling’s proposal that the council should accommodate funeral services on par with civil marriage ceremonies.

Limitations and Concerns

The council elucidated several reasons behind this decision. The primary reason being the challenge of controlling the number of attendees at funerals, which are not typically invitation-only events like weddings. The assembly room, with a limited capacity of 100 seated or 150 standing attendees, could be exceeded during funerals, necessitating the turning away of attendees once the room reaches capacity.

Health and Safety at the Forefront

Another significant concern raised by the council was the health and safety issues related to carrying a casket up the stairs to the first-floor location of the assembly rooms. This task could pose a hazard for both professional funeral personnel and family members who wish to carry the casket.

Workplace Environment Considerations

Furthermore, the council emphasized that the assembly room functions as a workplace. Therefore, it cannot guarantee a quiet or appropriate environment during normal working hours, crucial to maintaining the solemnity required for funeral services.

However, the council did extend the possibility of considering memorial services without a casket in exceptional cases. The assembly rooms, part of the old town hall—a historical building listed in the council’s register of listed structures— have undergone extensive renovations.

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

